The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 19
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We have to complete the 118th iteration of Everett's multiverse interpretation
The interpretation boils down to understanding what the oscillation in the universe is as energy, which has the property of cyclicity in it.
Harmonic model
The interpretation boils down to understanding what the oscillation in the universe is as energy, which has the property of cyclicality in it.
Harmonic model
+ that's exactly the harmonious model, any data can be projected into the future and it's wave function will be considered equal )
+ that's exactly the harmonic model, any data can be projected into the future and it's a wave function would be considered equal )
Sharish. Only it's not interpreted by extrapolating into the future, that's a profound misconception.
Interpreted by equidistant fluctuations.
And then the construction of the order system that Rena tried to hint at here.
CME, OI had nothing to do with it, it was just the narrative of his research.
And when will we start to break the back of Forex? I have no strength...
The weak and pale have no strength. And your face is red. You admitted it yourself).
And as for Forex, it's more likely to break everyone's spine than us.
The weak and pale have no strength. And your face is red. You admitted it yourself).
As for forex, it's more likely to break everyone's spine than we are to break his.
:)))))))))) Hilarious...
Nah, why wouldn't the face blush? In the factory, the food, the staff. Everybody's got a face like that.
And the forex... Yeah, it's not that easy to break. Although, the previous post fromRoman gives you that hope.
Sharish. Only it's not interpreted by extrapolating into the future, that's a profound misconception.
Interpreted by equidistant fluctuations.
And then the construction of the order system that Rena tried to hint at here.
CME, OI had nothing to do with it, it was just the narrative of his research.
The fate of the cat is still unknown to us, we will work on the indicator readings, the timing phases should coincide in most cases
Rena's is a different subject, that's the SME OI MM
I am not aware of the previous narrative
Sultonov's PNB theme overlaps a bit but it's just letters and numbers with no practical proof
The interpretation boils down to understanding what the oscillation in the universe is as energy, having within it the property of cyclicality.
A harmonious model
So the upper waves make a lower square?
It is possible, but ideally.
However, if you remember about seasonality (perhaps the waves you have it), it is frequency and amplitude modulated, i.e. at different moments in time the beginning of the period, period and height of the waves will change chaotically.
The beauty of the picture will be swept away.
That is, the square will not turn out, never.
That is why the further logic of your posts about my system does not roll.
It is not that simple.DoHfiGs who were there and reasoned near and warm, but still couldn't do it.
i.e. from the upper waves you get a lower quadratic?
Absolutely right. But you're missing the basic point of perfect zero.
A simple example to understand. When an ideal model is considered, it's easier to understand.No one is saying it's simple.
A fractal is nothing but a cycle of oscillation, where the left side (1), is similar to the right side (2)
It can be viewed as straightforward as everyone understands it, or through a synthetic transformation.
Absolutely right.
A simple example to understand.
A fractal is nothing more than an oscillation cycle where the left-hand side (1), is similar to the right-hand side (2)
It can be viewed either straightforwardly as everyone understands it, or through a synthetic transformation.
no, you have a fractal ripped out of the history of a perfect flat.
That's not very often the case.
Sharish. Only it is not interpreted by extrapolating into the future, that is a profound misconception.
Interpreted by equidistant fluctuations.
What kind of fluctuations are those? The original term, even Google doesn't seem to know it.