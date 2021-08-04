The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 54
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How can there be more sales? In any transaction, one buys, the other sells. So there must be as many sales as there are purchases. Maybe you don't mean the number of sales and purchases, but the number of sales and purchase orders?
The law of supply and demand is not written in books
when the supply is greater and increases it can't be forever
someone has to push up the wagons of supply to drive the lowest bidder out of the gate
and so the cycle repeats itself regularly
The law of supply and demand is not written in books
when the supply is greater and increases it can't be forever
someone has to push up the wagons of demand to drive those who sold at the lowest price out of the gate
and so the cycle repeats itself regularly.
Demand is not buying and supply is not selling. Renat is talking about sales and purchases.
Demand is not buying and supply is not selling. Renat is talking about sales and purchases.
well, yes )))
He's talking about selling potatoes and buying cabbage )
The law of demand says that the lower the price of currency...
the more customers are willing to buy the currency
it's the other way around
I think there is no way to avoid market fluctuations, the market is not perfect, it should be clearly understood.
Do you think that in your monitoring, if not often, then sometimes there will be negative trades, is this normal for NPAs?
for honest traders it is impossible to achieve such a 100% win rate, that's what fairy tales tell us.
Yes, it is normal for PNB. I close loss-making position if a reverse signal appears. I do not wait for the loss. The market performs a lot of deceptive actions but this trick cannot escape the NSA's eye. In an apparent downside situation, the price goes up and then, forcedly, comes back down. So far, the market has not been able to cheat the line P of the PNB triad. This line accurately indicates the true state of the market.This only I can see, I think. Time will tell. For now, I'm happy with the profit momentum.
Utopia!
Why do you think so? So far, the PNB has never been wrong about price direction. Therefore, decided to bravely move to real trading. Trading will be done with a small drawdown. This drawdown cannot be avoided. On the whole, PNB will beat the market in the near future, as soon as I learn to understand them better. I will show you how to subdue the market with PNB soon. I'm not going to break the backbone, but, I will! It's hard for me to explain to everyone, it takes time and experience to understand the PNB lines.
No one has answered me, do I consider a normal profit growth rate with a 50% deposit load and a 10% drawdown?
No one has answered me, do you think it is normal to have a 50% deposit load and a 10% drawdown?
You just started trading, so 10% drawdown does not play a special role now)
After a month the drawdown is not higher than 10%. After 6 months it's good.
in a year it's perfect, in 3 years it's a top-notch hit, and in 10 years... a stop is a realgrail, our dear friend! )
If you make 10% profit per month with drawdown down to 10%, in a few years you will overtake the whole market with your UXO)
i see a kind of complacency in your words about the growth rate in the monitoring, my advice is too early to draw conclusions, but optimism is good too.
You've just started trading, so 10% drawdown doesn't really matter right now)
If in a month the drawdown is less than 10%, it's not bad, and in 6 months it's good.
in a year it's great, in 3 years it's a top notch find, and in 10 years... stop is a realgrail, our dear friend! )
If you make 10% profit per month with drawdown down to 10%, in a few years you will overtake the whole market with your UXO)
i see a kind of complacency in your words about the growth rate in the monitoring, my advice is too early to draw conclusions, but optimism is good too.
Yes, it is normal for an NSP. I close a losing position if there is a reverse signal. I don't sit on a loss. The market moves a lot of deceptively, but this trick does not escape the eye of PNB. In an apparent downside situation, the price goes up and then, forcedly, comes back down. So far, the market has not been able to cheat the line P of the PNB triad. This line accurately indicates the true state of the market. That's just me seeing it, I think. Time will tell. So far, I'm happy with the profit momentum.
You're not the only one who sees it )
I am not sure if the line P shows the true state of the market, it is difficult to explain in words, but rather the line B forms important data from the lines P, it is natural, for example such behavior is inherent in nature, such as growth of all living organisms is preprogrammed at each point of time until the end point, in other words the market is not just a chaotic model with many SB fluctuations but also in some extent a multivariate model which has a strong connection with time and space, where each future movement
There is an urgent need to break the back of forex...