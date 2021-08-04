The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 57
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it's bad out there.
What, exactly, is bad? Decipher.
What, exactly, is bad? Decipher.
losing profits on flips
need to limit them
Yeah... The main thing is to believe that if I change the length of the run-up (timeframe) now, I may be able to pass through it.
The main thing is to believe that black is white and everything is all right. This is how it should be!
I'm feeling a bit sick, I'm going to rest...
Yeah... The main thing is to believe that if I change the length of the run-up (timeframe) now, I may be able to pass through it.
The main thing is to believe that black is white and everything is all right. This is how it should be!
I'm feeling a bit sick, I'm going to rest...
I forgot to mention the spoonful as well )
I forgot to mention the spoon
Time will tell
Time will tell.
I'm just kidding.
It's just that, dear Yusuf, you have to understand.
All I need to do is look at the stats
to judge the validity of the system.
It's been so many years of experience that I've got an eye
to constantly win in the market, i mean the most stable system of all possible!
The curve should be constantly growing without a sharp drawdown.
You know, .
A rocket only has to fly once.
and before it flies, its electronics, including the engines.
are tuned hundreds of times virtually
dozens of times in real life
and all this is for the rocket to fly properly and not to explode
The trajectory of the missile's flight is similar to the trajectory of the deposit
Anything goes straight to hell
In forex it's the same whether the deposit goes down or it flies
the rocket should fly without deviation or it will break and explode)
nonsense, not worth reading.
Maratka, you are a newcomer, you haven't written anything useful here, you nub.
nonsense, not worth reading.
Maratka, you're a newbie, you haven't written anything useful here, you nub.
It's not my fault you made a bad trade. ;)
It's not my fault you failed to trade. ;)
my bad trade was 10 years ago, that doesn't hurt me)and you go ahead, you loser.
my bad trade was 10 years ago, you can't hurt me with that)and you go ahead, you mediocrity.
if it's been 10 years then that's too bad.
the market is not for you, to put it crudely you can't handle it
the plant can really help you ))))
think of it as advice )