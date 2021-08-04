The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 57

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Fast235:

it's bad out there.

What, exactly, is bad? Decipher.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

What, exactly, is bad? Decipher.

losing profits on flips
need to limit them


 

Yeah... The main thing is to believe that if I change the length of the run-up (timeframe) now, I may be able to pass through it.

The main thing is to believe that black is white and everything is all right. This is how it should be!

I'm feeling a bit sick, I'm going to rest...

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Yeah... The main thing is to believe that if I change the length of the run-up (timeframe) now, I may be able to pass through it.

The main thing is to believe that black is white and everything is all right. This is how it should be!

I'm feeling a bit sick, I'm going to rest...

I forgot to mention the spoonful as well )


 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

I forgot to mention the spoon

Time will tell

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Time will tell.

I'm just kidding.

It's just that, dear Yusuf, you have to understand.

All I need to do is look at the stats

to judge the validity of the system.

It's been so many years of experience that I've got an eye

to constantly win in the market, i mean the most stable system of all possible!

The curve should be constantly growing without a sharp drawdown.

You know, .

A rocket only has to fly once.

and before it flies, its electronics, including the engines.

are tuned hundreds of times virtually

dozens of times in real life

and all this is for the rocket to fly properly and not to explode

The trajectory of the missile's flight is similar to the trajectory of the deposit

Anything goes straight to hell

In forex it's the same whether the deposit goes down or it flies

the rocket should fly without deviation or it will break and explode)

 

nonsense, not worth reading.

Maratka, you are a newcomer, you haven't written anything useful here, you nub.

 
Fast235:

nonsense, not worth reading.

Maratka, you're a newbie, you haven't written anything useful here, you nub.

It's not my fault you made a bad trade. ;)

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

It's not my fault you failed to trade. ;)

my bad trade was 10 years ago, that doesn't hurt me)

and you go ahead, you loser.
 
Fast235:

my bad trade was 10 years ago, you can't hurt me with that)

and you go ahead, you mediocrity.

if it's been 10 years then that's too bad.

the market is not for you, to put it crudely you can't handle it

the plant can really help you ))))

think of it as advice )

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