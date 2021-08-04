The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 48
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Yusuf seems to be completely unfamiliar with trading here, spreads and everything else, but okay.
Yusuf, you just look at the arrow where your tp and sl are and everything becomes less obvious.
You are talentless, and you feed others with it.
he's alive
but there's a grail working there now.
♪ so minus to the plus )))) ♪
where is the minus in the plus ? ))) are you drunk or something? The drawdown is not even close to zero and judging by the nature of the line you have the same grail as before, i.e. MA and the averaging.
And it's not clear, the signalE turned off a long time ago... what about the tale - 'my grail will pull in a plus in 15 minutes like this... etc'? it's been days ))))
ahahaha ;)
new -rena ;)
If you open a trade on every candle then yes. Make a deposit of 100 or 1000 and see if there is enough money for a drawdown.
With the first alarm signal from the indicator, all open positions will be closed immediately. True, there is no guarantee against an unexpected, abrupt change in the situation before the last end of the candle. Interestingly, I have not found in the settings an option of indicator reaction for each tick. I just didn't understand the settings.
Yusuf seems to be completely unfamiliar with trading here, spreads and everything else, but okay.
Yusuf, just look at the arrows and see where your tp and sl are and it won't be that obvious.
Arrows are not open and/or closed positions, just indicator recommendations.
The arrows are not open and/or closed positions, they are just indicator recommendations.
The price itself is already a recommendation, how are these arrows any better?
You still do not know that you can trade at any time, it is important to enter and exit, and your arrows help with that?
I will copy the forecast - like the price has entered and settled at that level, then trade from it,
It's funny, isn't it?
the price itself when the recommendation is already rising, how are these arrows any better?
Not always, the last buy position is set at a declining price, for example. Personally, I don't pay attention to the arrows, but to the PnB curve and the potential of the D system.
Not always, the last buy position is set at a declining price, for example. Personally, I don't pay attention to the arrows, but to the PnB curve.
My opinion is that applying this indicator to net price is not an option. as the sample changes the forecast.
the price itself when it rises is already a recommendation, how are these arrows any better?
Do you still not know that you can trade at any time, it is important to enter and exit, do your arrows help with that?
I will copy the forecast - like the price has entered and settled at that level, so trade from it,
It's funny, isn't it?
I am still learning to trade.
Where is the minus in the plus ? ))) are you drunk or what? The drawdown is not even close to zero and judging by the nature of the line you have the same grail there, i.e. MA and averaging )) It's just that the quote is now going in the right direction for you.
And it's not clear, the signalE turned off a long time ago... what about the tale - 'my grail will pull in a plus in 15 minutes like this... etc'? it's been days ))))
ahahaha ;)
new -rena ;)
here you go
three 6s
decided to go for small change, pennies, and the result is the same - plus
;)