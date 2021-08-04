The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 30

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Evgeniy Chumakov:

Moving on!

Let's take a look at the current situation of the EURUSD pair. Let's take the last 24 H1 values and make a forecast with PNB for 24 hours ahead.

Date Time Price
2021.02.03 19:00 1,20238
2021.02.03 20:00 1,20268
2021.02.03 21:00 1,20272
2021.02.03 22:00 1,20256
2021.02.03 23:00 1,20332
2021.02.04 0:00 1,20335
2021.02.04 1:00 1,20328
2021.02.04 2:00 1,20413
2021.02.04 3:00 1,20359
2021.02.04 4:00 1,20349
2021.02.04 5:00 1,20322
2021.02.04 6:00 1,20184
2021.02.04 7:00 1,20195
2021.02.04 8:00 1,20168
2021.02.04 9:00 1,20112
2021.02.04 10:00 1,20082
2021.02.04 11:00 1,19931
2021.02.04 12:00 1,19857
2021.02.04 13:00 1,19876
2021.02.04 14:00 1,19879
2021.02.04 15:00 1,19928
2021.02.04 16:00 1,1984
2021.02.04 17:00 1,19809
2021.02.04 18:00 1,19787


Server time UTC+2

Let's build the PNB for Price , EUR , USD and the symbiosis P4 = EUR PNB / USD PNB .





Looking at:

EUR FNB - shows a decrease in EUR.

USD FNB - it shows the decrease of USD.

EURUSD FNB - the situation is more interesting! The EURUSD PNB itself indicates a decrease in the exchange rate, while the P4 symbiosis indicates an increase in the price above the current 1.19787 . Hmm, interesting.


Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.

where are the prices

where is the normal chart

P4 is a forecast? price series is not visible

it's not very informative.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Moving on!

Let's take a look at the current situation of the EURUSD pair. Let's take the last 24 H1 values and make a forecast with PNB for 24 hours ahead.

Date Time Price
2021.02.03 19:00 1,20238
2021.02.03 20:00 1,20268
2021.02.03 21:00 1,20272
2021.02.03 22:00 1,20256
2021.02.03 23:00 1,20332
2021.02.04 0:00 1,20335
2021.02.04 1:00 1,20328
2021.02.04 2:00 1,20413
2021.02.04 3:00 1,20359
2021.02.04 4:00 1,20349
2021.02.04 5:00 1,20322
2021.02.04 6:00 1,20184
2021.02.04 7:00 1,20195
2021.02.04 8:00 1,20168
2021.02.04 9:00 1,20112
2021.02.04 10:00 1,20082
2021.02.04 11:00 1,19931
2021.02.04 12:00 1,19857
2021.02.04 13:00 1,19876
2021.02.04 14:00 1,19879
2021.02.04 15:00 1,19928
2021.02.04 16:00 1,1984
2021.02.04 17:00 809
2021.02.04 18:00 1,19787


Watching:

PNB EUR - shows EUR declining.

PNB USD - shows a decrease in the USD.

EURUSD PNB - the situation is more interesting here! The EURUSD PNB itself indicates a decrease in the exchange rate, while the P4 symbiosis indicates an increase in the price above the current 1.19787 . Hmm, interesting.


Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.


I don't get it - how do you calculate eur and usd?

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

It's all rather uninformative


Everything is marked on the charts. Including what P4 is.
 

At the moment, according to the last 24 values. UTC+2

Date Time Price
2021.02.04 13:00 1,19876
2021.02.04 14:00 1,19879
2021.02.04 15:00 1,19928
2021.02.04 16:00 1,1984
2021.02.04 17:00 1,19809
2021.02.04 18:00 1,19787
2021.02.04 19:00 1,19743
2021.02.04 20:00 1,19605
2021.02.04 21:00 1,19627
2021.02.04 22:00 1,19661
2021.02.04 23:00 1,19659
2021.02.05 0:00 1,19605
2021.02.05 1:00 1,1964
2021.02.05 2:00 1,19661
2021.02.05 3:00 1,19687
2021.02.05 4:00 1,19661
2021.02.05 5:00 1,1954
2021.02.05 6:00 1,19546
2021.02.05 7:00 1,19562
2021.02.05 8:00 1,1963
2021.02.05 9:00 1,19655
2021.02.05 10:00 1,19632
2021.02.05 11:00 1,19843
2021.02.05 12:00 1,19767



The EURUSD PNB forecast has now gone up and P4 = [PNB EUR/PNB USD] has maintained its upward bias.

Added: perhaps we should trade the difference rather than the PNB forecast for the currency pair. For example PNB EurDol shows down and P4 = [PNB EUR/PNB USD] up, open buy until forecast directions match. Just as a theory.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Added: perhaps you should trade the difference rather than the PNB forecast for the currency pair. For example PNB EurDol shows down and P4 = [PNB EUR/PNB USD] up, open buy until forecast directions match. Just as a theory.

Flip a coin and trade on it.

Well there is nothing in the counting number of counts. NONE. There is simply not enough information and no method will give at least 55%.

 

sees reversals where the break in the zigzag will be

 
Iurii Tokman:

sees reversals where the break at the zigzag will be


In the last screenshot after purchase, the red dot did not justify itself.

 
Iurii Tokman:

the turns can see where the break in the zigzag is going to be

If we don't get stuck in the NBP and other stuff,

then the screens are counter-trend trading from overbought/oversold. Draw conclusions

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


In the last screenshot after purchase, the red dot did not justify itself.

not perfect
still need to work on the settings

according to my observations
the higher the ff the bigger the error
on m1 got the smallest
 

ran it through the tester


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