The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 30
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Moving on!
Let's take a look at the current situation of the EURUSD pair. Let's take the last 24 H1 values and make a forecast with PNB for 24 hours ahead.
Server time UTC+2
Let's build the PNB for Price , EUR , USD and the symbiosis P4 = EUR PNB / USD PNB .
Looking at:
EUR FNB - shows a decrease in EUR.
USD FNB - it shows the decrease of USD.
EURUSD FNB - the situation is more interesting! The EURUSD PNB itself indicates a decrease in the exchange rate, while the P4 symbiosis indicates an increase in the price above the current 1.19787 . Hmm, interesting.
Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.
where are the prices
where is the normal chart
P4 is a forecast? price series is not visible
it's not very informative.
Moving on!
Let's take a look at the current situation of the EURUSD pair. Let's take the last 24 H1 values and make a forecast with PNB for 24 hours ahead.
Watching:
PNB EUR - shows EUR declining.
PNB USD - shows a decrease in the USD.
EURUSD PNB - the situation is more interesting here! The EURUSD PNB itself indicates a decrease in the exchange rate, while the P4 symbiosis indicates an increase in the price above the current 1.19787 . Hmm, interesting.
Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.
I don't get it - how do you calculate eur and usd?
It's all rather uninformative
Everything is marked on the charts. Including what P4 is.
At the moment, according to the last 24 values. UTC+2
The EURUSD PNB forecast has now gone up and P4 = [PNB EUR/PNB USD] has maintained its upward bias.
Added: perhaps we should trade the difference rather than the PNB forecast for the currency pair. For example PNB EurDol shows down and P4 = [PNB EUR/PNB USD] up, open buy until forecast directions match. Just as a theory.
Added: perhaps you should trade the difference rather than the PNB forecast for the currency pair. For example PNB EurDol shows down and P4 = [PNB EUR/PNB USD] up, open buy until forecast directions match. Just as a theory.
Flip a coin and trade on it.
Well there is nothing in the counting number of counts. NONE. There is simply not enough information and no method will give at least 55%.
sees reversals where the break in the zigzag will be
sees reversals where the break at the zigzag will be
In the last screenshot after purchase, the red dot did not justify itself.
the turns can see where the break in the zigzag is going to be
If we don't get stuck in the NBP and other stuff,
then the screens are counter-trend trading from overbought/oversold. Draw conclusions
In the last screenshot after purchase, the red dot did not justify itself.
not perfectaccording to my observations
still need to work on the settings
the higher the ff the bigger the error
on m1 got the smallest
ran it through the tester