The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 56
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It's broken, but ... blah ... blah... blah ... It's coming out of a slump now...
Oh that eternal "but" ... )))
Where is it going out there?
It's a -30% drawdown.
That's the wrong signal.
50% drawdown, Yusuf, you're the same as any rookie, you're overdoing it.
Sorry for the direct insult.If I come to Tajikistan, I have to meet you.
No over-hyping, SL=100p, TP=100p, profitable - 29, losing -79%. How can you over-sit in such an environment?
No over-sitting, SL=100p, TP=100p, profitable - 29, losing -79%. How can I over-sleep in such an environment?
Are the stops exactly worth it?, I don't look at them anymore, the reputation I've seen is bad.
are the exact stops? I don't look at them anymore, the reputation I've seen is bad.
Exactly. See the picture againhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109/page55#comment_20930171
It is broken, but. refrain from making it public, as, I will become the object of unwarranted and unconstructive criticism. I am controlling a robot with 21 forex instructions on a real, cent account at the same time, with a deposit of only 10 cents, with a lot of 0.01-0.09. Maximum deposit load 8.7%, maximum drawdown 1.7%, profitable trades 29%, losing-71%. Now coming out of sagging after 165 trades came to zero profit.
profitable trades 29%
loss-making 71%
it turns out the profit factor is 0.4 ? )
zero profit after 165 trades ?
would like to see the full story
after all it is a grail if all trades are reversed you know )))
profitable 29%
loss-making 71%
so the profit factor is 0.4 ? )
zero profit after 165 trades ?
would like to see the full story
because it's a grail if all trades are reversed you know )))
This is because, at first, for two days, the account was run on a minute TF and this mode did not justify itself. Now, the last 20 hours, trading is on TF D1. Here is the whole history of trades:
This is because, initially, for two days, the account was run on the minute TF and this mode did not justify itself. Now, for the last 20 hours, we have been trading on TF D1.
Yusuf, not because changing the period won't change anything.
Mathematics won't do anything here, only cunning schemes.
You should know that mathematics can only calculate constants, e.g. the distance for a star, and you can argue if there's something to be arguing about.
Yusuf, not because changing the period won't change anything.
Mathematics won't make any difference here, just clever schemes.
Don't you know that mathematics only calculates constants? e.g. the distance for a star, and there you can argue, if only for what reason.
Above and below, see the fruits of mathematics.
Above see the fruits of mathematics
It's all bad there.