The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 62
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
34 not necessary. Remove the crosses from the portfolio, otherwise the equity will go to zero.
No hint of an equity crisis yet. Let's see. Balance 13.61, equity 11.05, margin 0.89, free margin 1.4, level 1235%.
No hint of an equity crisis yet. Let's see. Balance 13.61, equity 11.05, margin 0.89, free margin 1.4, level 1235%.
the process is slow.
Equity's going to slip gently.
one of the correct laws - do not trade a triangle
analyze the balance in any of the triangles, it is worth it and everyone should know about it
here are pictures for example
1. grail:
2. a clipping of a picture of a dollar
In red is the direction of the triangle.
The dollar has an all-seeing eye and the grail is in the bowl.
Then, having figured out the pattern of the triangle, you can tell your acquaintances what happened to oil after all, why it fell below zero????
Find the triangle with oil and everything will fall into place.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359146#comment_19959131
The European triangle is an example:
EUR-USD-CHF( EURUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF )
the process is slow
Equity will slip smoothly.
one of the correct laws - do not trade triangle
analyze the balance in any of the triangles, it is worth it and everyone should know about it
here are pictures for example
1. grail:
2. a clipping of a picture of a dollar
Then, after figuring out the pattern of the triangle, you can tell your friends what happened to oil and why it fell below zero????
Find the triangle with oil and everything will fall into place.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359146#comment_19959131
Rena, did you get into magic? I'm starting to worry about you.)
If you can make it, put a candle in it for me, too.
Rena, are you going into magic? I'm starting to worry about you.)
If you make it, you can put a candle in there for me, too.
Daddy wouldn't pat you on the head for saying that.
I mean, it's so easy to figure out.
Daddy wouldn't pat you on the head for saying that.
It's so easy to figure it out.
I'll count you as Yusuf2 in no time.yusuf Order - for the longest discussion of an indicator, with only the author having the indicator.
not much more and I will count you as Yusuf2
Dear Yusuf is a man who knows a lot but from books.
I, on the other hand, am sharing my experience.
There is no need to be confused.
Dear Yusuf is a man who knows a lot, but from books.
I, on the other hand, am sharing my experience.
There is no need to confuse the two.
I think you know what I mean, Renat.Yusuf doesn't know from books, he's a teacher, vast experience with people, which he uses here)
I think you know what I mean, Renate.Yusuf knows not from books, he's a teacher, he has a lot of experience with people which he uses here)
You're saying that because you didn't get it from my post above either.
there is a balance in the market, it's maintained automatically and i've clearly indicated where it is ;)
profit = point value * lot * increment
You need to add and subtract all three profits in the triangle, try different combinations - add, subtract until you get equity equal to zero.
and then load.
ahahahahahahahaha !
you say that because you didn't understand them from my post above either.
there is a balance in the market, it is maintained automatically, and i clearly pointed out where it is ;)
profit = point value * lot * increment
You need to add and subtract all three profits in the triangle, try different combinations - add, subtract until you get equity equal to zero.
and then load.
ahahahahahahahaha !
only for that ahahahahahahahaha !
i did not get into the rest.
you are not an interesting contestant but if you do i can't resist.
There are some ideas and a lot of misconceptions about the ring, but they are only suitable for a mental experiment.
Because such a ring in general in reality = 0, and all the differences are only on paper. Bought quid in two piles, sold in one and vice versa. 3 trades on papers, 0 on currency portfolio.
1) We open trades by the ring, carefully matching the volume, profit=0.
BUT daily volatility, absolute values and seasonality are different. After some time, the portfolio is still one 0, the shoulders have moved apart.
Lock each individual trade and do we get a similar 0-ring from lots (similar to what we open with method #1) ?