The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 47
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This is RMS.
RMS is not accuracy
RMS is not accuracy
What, then, is "accuracy"?Accuracyrefers to the degree of consistency of the results obtained in researchhttps://wiki.loginom.ru/articles/precision.html
What, then, is "accuracy"?
What is the measure of accuracy for non-linear regression?
Here we go...
What is the measure of accuracy for non-linear regression?
Here we go...
Correlation coefficient r^2 ? This is a slippery indicator and is only suitable for estimating linear dependence. Even if r^2=0, there may be a strong non-linear relationship.
Is the correlation coefficient r^2 ? This is a slippery indicator and is only suitable for estimating a linear relationship. Even if r^2=0, there may be a strong non-linear relationship.
R^2 is a coefficient of determination, not correlation.........
R^2 is the coefficient of determination, not correlation.........
Let it be.
The triangle isn't the mystery, not the triangle.
ponzi scheme aside //but...
do the analysis...
impose three pairs
increment from indicator startup * point value
find the sum of all 3, and then wash it, it will always be equal to zero
why do you need a triangle? // you don't move the quote....
Is it possible to lose anything in the market with such a standard MT5 terminal indicator from PNB?
Is it possible to lose anything in the market with such an indicator from the PNB?
uncle
let me put it this way
you can only lose in the market when you see this and the worst thing is that you close minus with your hands.
You can't lose in the market if your Expert Advisor opens trades that are only positive.
and he doesn't have an indicator
Is it possible to lose anything in the market with this PNB indicator?
If you open a trade on every candle then yes. Make a deposit of 100 or 1000 and see if there is enough money for a drawdown.