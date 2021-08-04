The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 45
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It's not just bad manners, it's stupid!
You'd have to think of something like that to write a private message:
It's not just bad manners, it's stupid!
You'd have to think of something like that to write a private message:
"Don't mind me.
when a man feels his fingers fanning out and suddenly they start to bend back.
he's drinking, it's forex, and as usual rude and frustrated all in one.
but
that's the indicator from the indicator.
those
you got to have an insider's view.
а
when it is obtained
then
Oh, it's a complicated system.
but
there's the AI or the expert or the GRAAL.
PS
The GRAAL is going straight for the hills.
he doesn't need help or indicators
just
the right trading decision
is to
that
the buyer and the seller agree
and the seller
has a profit
that is
LIKE
don't worry about it.
Nobel for NSP.
WILL NOT BE!
Nobel for PNB
WILL NOT!
If Yusuf had the objectivity of thought, he would remove the B's and make a proper analytical system. Maybe then he would have achieved something. As it is, it is all for naught. It's like peas against a wall.
And far from him, Rena, you didn't get far, either, judging by the signal loss.)
Where are your superlocks in action? А?)
PS
The GRAAL is going straight for the hills.
he doesn't need help or indicators
just
the right trading decision
is to
that
the buyer and the seller agree
and the seller
profit
that is
LIKE
don't worry about it.
Nobel for NSP.
WILL NOT BE!
The grail should ideally be this, the exponent curves at a 45 degree angle )
How can the buyer negotiate with the seller and have both in profit?
What is the benefit of locking in both sides?
It is possible in principle to have two accounts and open with opposite orders, but there is no sense in it.)
Please send it to me.
Basically it's only winrate that's important here, that's all. The order system partially contains my mechanism to keep the deposit from losing using physics of market movement (what Rena is trying to do, but apparently he is not very good at it yet) in order to just collect statistics and not to bet a million first and not to lose the deposit at least.
The essence of the matter is the order system in the Expert Advisor. "If the analytical mechanism (indicator in our case) gives too many false signals, if not, it simply keeps the loss within the limits due to the good signal.
But if you put everything there and make it straight, not crooked, then the losses will be ten times less +-.
The essence is that I've removed future prediction from the indicator in general, I used curves change characteristic on the chart as a signal (lines behave "logarithmically" sensitive so market persistence is in principle detectable by it)
the indicator is simple: it has BUY SELL signals on the chart directly.
That's all in principle. I don't want to do anything more there, because I generally need to modify everything. I don't want to do anything else there, because we have to re-do everything. But I'm just lazy when I have much better algorithms of analysis of movements. Of course, you can get around it, but you're too lazy).And the number of samples in the indicator should be at least 500 on the 5-minute chart, not less, otherwise it will "run amok" because of the same sensitivity.
The grail should ideally be this, the exponent curves at a 45 degree angle )
How can the buyer negotiate with the seller and have both in profit?
What is the benefit of locking in both sides?
It is possible in principle to have two accounts and open with opposite orders, but there is no sense in it))
Now try to understand or tell me why ?
PS
You are not going to tell me anything new, just a question...
i dont need anything ....
If Yusuf had an objective mind, he would have removed the B's and made a normal analytical system. Maybe then he would have achieved something. As it is, it's all for naught. It's like peas against a wall.
And far from him, Rena, you didn't get far, either, judging by the signal loss.)
Where are your superlocks in action? А?)
He's alive.
but there's a grail working there.
))))
he's alive
but there's a grail working there now.
respectively minus to plus ))))
In essence the only thing that matters here is winrate and that's it. The order system partially includes my mechanism to keep the deposit from losing using the physics of market movement (what Rena is trying to do, but apparently he is not very good at it yet) in order to just collect statistics and not to bet a million first and not to lose the deposit at least.
The essence of the matter is the order system in the Expert Advisor. "If the analytical mechanism (indicator in our case) gives too many false signals, if not, it simply keeps the loss within the limits due to the good signal.
But if you put everything there and make it straight, not crooked, then the losses will be ten times less +-.
The essence is that I've removed future prediction from the indicator in general, I used curves change characteristic on the chart as a signal (lines behave "logarithmically" sensitive so market persistence is in principle detectable by it)
the indicator is simple: it has BUY SELL signals on the chart directly.
That's all in principle. I don't want to do anything more there, because I generally need to modify everything. I don't want to do anything else there, because we have to re-do everything. But I'm lazy when I have much better algorithms of analysis of movements. There is a way around it, of course - but it's lazy).And the number of samples in the indicator should be at least 500 on the 5-minute chart, not less, otherwise it will "run amok" because of the same sensitivity.
Uncle...
look - that's how it pours
figure out why and try (try!!!) not to do it their way