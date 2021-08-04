The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 49
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three 6s.
decided to go in for a little, pennies, and the result is the same - plus.
;)
ahahaha ;)
new -rena ;)
It is my opinion that applying this indicator to net price is not an option. as the sample changes the forecast.
We need to find the optimal TF and sample.
ahahaha ;)
new -rena ;)
Where is the minus in the plus ? ))) are you drunk or what? The drawdown is not even close to zero and judging by the nature of the line you have the same grail there, i.e. MA and averaging )) It's just that the kotyr is going in the right direction for you now.
And it's not clear, the signalE turned off a long time ago... what about the tale - 'my grail will pull in a plus in 15 minutes like this... etc'? it's been days ))))
ahahaha ;)
new -rena ;)
here's another one
there's just one more little thing.
if there is something to lose, it will LOSE.
never help this process, don't hand over money manually with stops and don't take a loss ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And in general, it's not about the money......
The BUSINESS is serious
there's just one more little thing.
if there is something to lose, it will LOSE.
never help this process, don't hand over your money manually and don't take a loss ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Renat some wrong recommendation you have, in all the books the opposite is true
cut the loss and let the profit grow as if it were a loss)
Need to find the optimum TF and sample.
One of the scriptures...
Renat, this is not the right recommendation, all the books say the opposite
cut the loss and let the profit grow, as if it were a loss)
Oh shit...
Did you make any money from the books?
here's another one.
What the hell is that? Find 10 differences? ;)
ahahahaha
new -rena
you're welcome!
and probably PRIKOL.....
is it possible to earn and withdraw over 100 quid at a time
Why am I writing and starting here?
Because we are all here.
THANK YOU!