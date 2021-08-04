The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 34
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Yusuf you are a nasty man, failed to find acceptance for yourself and are now using the so called NLP that you were accused of 9 years ago here.
shame.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/250 articles ,
I wonder what your opinion as a C.E.O. is that someone has or will manage to do this and moreover find practical applications for dependencies in any market?
What will he be able to get from the world as recognition other than being detained by "friends in balaclavas" for developing and owning essentially economic weapons that can undermine the economies of many small countries around the world? (that's just an example of a flight of fancy =D)
Simply, before the appearance of the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/250, especially after revealing the information about PNB contained therein, nobody could have imagined that the Gamma distributionhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/mathematics/stat/gamma, perceived as an ordinary distribution, would turn out to be, in fact, the fundamental function of THIS time and from it form the functions of the LAST time and the FUTURE, forming the triad of fundamental functions of Her Majesty NATURE, i.e., PNB!The paradox of nature in not using these functions is that, the exact ways of calculating the parameters of the Gamma distribution were not known. They only appeared 10 years ago and are given in the above article.
conclusions are useless without practice
and in the financial market, practice is a staggering amount of money in your pocket
that's why you shouldn't write about holes in your pockets.
2011г.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133396
2011г.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133396
Stop defaming the name of the great mathematician who discovered the super formula (H+L+O+C)/4
You're talking nonsense! Think when you write sometimes.
Stop defaming the name of the great mathematician who discovered the super formula (H+L+O+C)/4
and I'm not trying to, the history of the leader needs to know where the universe originated
Yusuf describe how to interpret the indicator values for the forecast (lines are clear). And in the PM note the question.