The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 34

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Give a majahid a bunch of broads and a Maserati, Allah will cease to exist.
 

Yusuf you are a nasty man, failed to find acceptance for yourself and are now using the so called NLP that you were accused of 9 years ago here.

shame.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/250 articles ,


I wonder what your opinion as a C.E.O. is that someone has or will manage to do this and moreover find practical applications for dependencies in any market?

What will he be able to get from the world as recognition other than being detained by "friends in balaclavas" for developing and owning essentially economic weapons that can undermine the economies of many small countries around the world? (that's just an example of a flight of fancy =D)

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Simply, before the appearance of the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/250, especially after revealing the information about PNB contained therein, nobody could have imagined that the Gamma distributionhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/mathematics/stat/gamma, perceived as an ordinary distribution, would turn out to be, in fact, the fundamental function of THIS time and from it form the functions of the LAST time and the FUTURE, forming the triad of fundamental functions of Her Majesty NATURE, i.e., PNB!

The paradox of nature in not using these functions is that, the exact ways of calculating the parameters of the Gamma distribution were not known. They only appeared 10 years ago and are given in the above article.

conclusions are useless without practice

and in the financial market, practice is a staggering amount of money in your pocket

that's why you shouldn't write about holes in your pockets.

 
Gentlemen, today marks exactly 10 years since the articlehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/250, which gave mankind the function of nature - PNB!
Универсальная регрессионная модель для прогнозирования рыночной цены
Универсальная регрессионная модель для прогнозирования рыночной цены
  • www.mql5.com
Рыночная цена складывается в результате устойчивого равновесия между спросом и предложением, а те, в свою очередь, зависят от множества экономических, политических и психологических факторов. Непосредственный учет всех составляющих осложнен как различием природы, так и причиной воздействия этих факторов. На основании разработанной регрессионной модели в статье сделана попытка прогнозирования рыночной цены.
 

2011г.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133396

флудоветка имени юсуфа
флудоветка имени юсуфа
  • 2011.05.08
  • www.mql5.com
В связи с растущей популярностью болтологии и выходом юсуфа на новый уровень доверия форумчан, было принято единогласное решение перенести заседани...
[Deleted]  
Fast235:

2011г.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133396

Stop defaming the name of the great mathematician who discovered the super formula (H+L+O+C)/4
The formula that broke the back of forex
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Stop defaming the name of the great mathematician who discovered the super formula (H+L+O+C)/4
The formula that broke the back of forex


You're talking nonsense! Think when you write sometimes.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Stop defaming the name of the great mathematician who discovered the super formula (H+L+O+C)/4
The formula that broke the backbone of forex

and I'm not trying to, the history of the leader needs to know where the universe originated

 


Yusuf describe how to interpret the indicator values for the forecast (lines are clear). And in the PM note the question.

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