The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 10
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Renat. what is the purpose of telling all the riddles, aren't you ashamed? Who are you annoying by telling tall tales. That's a fundamentally flawed approach to market knowledge. I don't think you'll ever know the market with an attitude like that. That's very unkind, no offense.
I don't.
;)
you mean the price itself?)
yes
there's a price, there's a product.
what else does a speculator need?
There's an IMPULSE in the picture and guess where the price will be ?
READ THE BOOKS, THEY RULE. It's all written there, it's been there for at least 50 years...And the green line formulas are there too and it's not gauss
the discoverers...
There's an IMPULSE in the picture and guess where the price will be ?
READ THE BOOKS, THEY RULE. It's all written there, it's been there for at least 50 years...And the green line formulas are there too and it's not gauss
the discoverers...
Depends on the state of settlement between buyers and sellers ;)
there is a 99.9(9)% chance of it coming to the blue area (between the two greens) :-) unless the end of the world happens beforehand
there is a 99.9(9)% chance of it coming to the blue area (between the two greens) :-) unless the end of the world happens beforehand
It's just a flat market at the moment. The price can go for the greenbacks as well, and easily. Oil has fallen below zero, across the literal formulas. Answer yourself this question - why is it below zero? The answer is almost there.
answer yourself the question of whyoil is not a currency.
Renat. what is the purpose of telling all the riddles, aren't you ashamed? Who are you annoying. by telling tall tales. That's a fundamentally flawed approach to market knowledge. I don't think you'll ever know the market with an attitude like that. Very ugly, no offence.
Renat likes to make meaningful insinuations that he is the keeper of some arcane knowledge that he got from studying SME reports. Apparently he wants to "...make himself respected and couldn't think of a better one."))
answer the question of whyoil is not a currency.
Renat likes to make meaningful insinuations that he is the keeper of some arcane knowledge that he gained from studying the CME reports. Apparently he wants to "...make himself respected and couldn't think of a better one."))