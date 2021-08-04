The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 10

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Renat. what is the purpose of telling all the riddles, aren't you ashamed? Who are you annoying by telling tall tales. That's a fundamentally flawed approach to market knowledge. I don't think you'll ever know the market with an attitude like that. That's very unkind, no offense.

I don't.

;)

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

you mean the price itself?)

yes

there's a price, there's a product.

what else does a speculator need?

 


There's an IMPULSE in the picture and guess where the price will be ?

READ THE BOOKS, THEY RULE. It's all written there, it's been there for at least 50 years...And the green line formulas are there too and it's not gauss

the discoverers...

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:


There's an IMPULSE in the picture and guess where the price will be ?

READ THE BOOKS, THEY RULE. It's all written there, it's been there for at least 50 years...And the green line formulas are there too and it's not gauss

the discoverers...

Depends on the state of settlement between buyers and sellers ;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Depends on the state of settlement between buyers and sellers ;)

there is a 99.9(9)% chance of it coming to the blue area (between the two greens) :-) unless the end of the world happens beforehand

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

there is a 99.9(9)% chance of it coming to the blue area (between the two greens) :-) unless the end of the world happens beforehand

It's just a flat market at the moment. The price can go behind the greenbacks as well, and easily. Oil has fallen below zero, across bookish formulas. Answer yourself this question - why is it below zero? The answer is almost there.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
It's just a flat market at the moment. The price can go for the greenbacks as well, and easily. Oil has fallen below zero, across the literal formulas. Answer yourself this question - why is it below zero? The answer is almost there.

answer yourself the question of whyoil is not a currency.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Renat. what is the purpose of telling all the riddles, aren't you ashamed? Who are you annoying. by telling tall tales. That's a fundamentally flawed approach to market knowledge. I don't think you'll ever know the market with an attitude like that. Very ugly, no offence.

Renat likes to make meaningful insinuations that he is the keeper of some arcane knowledge that he got from studying SME reports. Apparently he wants to "...make himself respected and couldn't think of a better one."))

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

answer the question of whyoil is not a currency.

It depends on how you look at it. Not a currency? - Yes, not currency. A commodity? Yes, a commodity. Is it sold for currency? Yes, it is sold. A commodity-currency pair? Yeah. Like brent/usd? Mm-hmm......
So what was it about currency you were asking? About currency as a commodity? If you want it, you can make it so that the economy does not give a damn if it is minus infinity.
;)
 
khorosh:

Renat likes to make meaningful insinuations that he is the keeper of some arcane knowledge that he gained from studying the CME reports. Apparently he wants to "...make himself respected and couldn't think of a better one."))

;) just no one will understand anyway, since even the simplest one - the beginning - hasn't been understood. And then there's oooooooooooooooo.... Stomp.and stomp, study and study. And the most annoying thing is that nowhere and nothing is written. And what's in the open sources - it's just to confuse the way. Well, there are a couple of clues. But it's a drop in the ocean ;) so you have to get to everything on your own and nothing else.
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