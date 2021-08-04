The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 24
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Taraban has a daughter, you have a son, Vetal takes his daughter to forex courses.
Don't be jealous kid, you'll have kids someday. And maybe you'll be proud of them.)
Don't be jealous kid, you'll have kids someday and maybe you'll be proud of them).
You can make a lot from cryptocurrency. My son and his friends in Germany recently set up a crypto investor fund and he is already making good money.
You can also lose quickly, do you know how much money investors lose every day just from cryptocurrency?
it's a matter of luck or bad luck
Crypto is not Forex or Stocks, you can build a two year plan of strategies.
you have to buy crypto in the beginning when it is worth a pittance. it is the grail.
You can also lose quickly, do you know how much money investors lose every day just from cryptocurrency?
it's a matter of luck or bad luck
Crypto is not Forex or Stocks where you can build a two year plan of strategies.
you have to buy crypto in the beginning when it's worth a pittance. it's the real deal.
With its huge potential, it's essentially worth pennies at "now".
If you're on the topic, remember when bitcoin was worth $700, that's when it was thought to be its ceiling and overvalued. What does it have today and where is that 700?P.S. Where's the 20,000 price tag after which it should have died?
The main thing is that they don't embarrass you
My children have no reason to be embarrassed by me. In Soviet times, I was involved in the development of electronic circuits for computing equipment and instruments for space. I took part in the development of such famous X-ray astronomical telescopes as the ART-P and Pulsar-XM, which were launched into space. And what can you boast of as a young man?
Yusuf give the PNB prediction on the first 10 data for the yellow and blue line.
My children have no reason to be embarrassed by me. In Soviet times, I was involved in the development of electronic circuits for computing equipment and instruments for space. I took part in the development of such famous X-ray astronomical telescopes as the ART-P and Pulsar-XM, which were launched into space. And what can you boast of as a young man?
We're on the forex forum, you're 0 here. But you're always there.
It's not for a lowlife like you to decide who's 0 and who's not 0.
With its enormous potential, it is essentially worth a pittance at "now".
If you're on the topic, remember when bitcoin was worth $700, that's when it was thought to be at its ceiling and overvalued. What does it have today and where is that 700?P.S. Where is the price of 20,000 after which it should have died?
Bitcoin is also losing its potential because not many people have opportunity to buy bitcoin, usually big investment funds buy bitcoin for them just for speculation.
bitcoin holders themselves are engaged in an information war because they also believe that bitcoins that are not backed by anything cannot go up all the time, and they are afraid that it may crash to the bottom at any time.
if bitcoin grows further I think it will grow of course but the ceiling will still be a hundred or maybe three
but that's only a 1000% increase and not as much as half a million percent in the beginning
you yourself wouldn't buy bitcoin at the current price.)
With its enormous potential, it is essentially worth a pittance at "now".
If you're on the topic, remember when bitcoin was worth $700, that's when it was thought to be at its ceiling and overvalued. What does it have today and where is that 700?P.S. Where is the price of 20,000 after which it should have died?
it has a 1 lot 1 contract, not 100,000 like normal currency pairs.
so its price is lower than 1 relative to currenciesAccordingly the volatility is nothing