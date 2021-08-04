The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 39

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Nikolai Semko:
To endure 10 years of mockery and non-recognition without losing your enthusiasm is really cool!

I wish I was wrong, I hope.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Give a sample for which this situation has appeared.


On USDCAD H1 there is a division by zero in that area of calculations (marked in lss)

Date Time Price
2021.02.05 0:00 1,28204
2021.02.05 1:00 1,28206
2021.02.05 2:00 1,2825
2021.02.05 3:00 1,28214
2021.02.05 4:00 1,28181
2021.02.05 5:00 1,2829
2021.02.05 6:00 1,28274
2021.02.05 7:00 1,28313
2021.02.05 8:00 1,28181
2021.02.05 9:00 1,28165
2021.02.05 10:00 1,28091
2021.02.05 11:00 1,27918
2021.02.05 12:00 1,27947
2021.02.05 13:00 1,27984
2021.02.05 14:00 1,27978
2021.02.05 15:00 1,27976
2021.02.05 16:00 1,2803
2021.02.05 17:00 1,279
2021.02.05 18:00 1,27749
2021.02.05 19:00 1,27815
2021.02.05 20:00 1,27657
2021.02.05 21:00 1,27693
2021.02.05 22:00 1,27693
2021.02.05 23:00 1,27651
 
Nikolai Semko:
Congratulations Yusuf!
To endure 10 years of mockery and non-recognition without losing your enthusiasm is really cool!
I wish you to write the same message 10 years from now, standing with one foot on a broken Forex spine.

Thank you, Nikolai! Along with the mockery and non-recognition, I have received a lot of positive emotions. Suffice it to say that, I have found a universal pattern of looking for patterns in the formation of any number series. As an example I will give. how PNB finds a pattern of formation of prime numbers of a natural number series, over which the great mathematicians have puzzled unsuccessfully. Take the first 100 numbers in a natural number series. There are only 25 prime numbers in this sample. The PNB described the pattern of their formation with an accuracy of 3.29%:

Y Y
2 ,00000 2 ,00000
3 ,00000 3 ,17777
5 ,00000 5 ,09849
7 ,00000 7 ,44975
11,00000 10,12850
13,00000 13,07684
17,00000 16,25635
19,00000 19,63917
23,00000 23,20388
29,00000 26,93336
31,00000 30,81351
37,00000 34,83244
41,00000 38,97997
43,00000 43,24724
47,00000 47,62643
53,00000 52,11061
59,00000 56,69355
61,00000 61,36961
67,00000 66,13368
71,00000 70,98106
73,00000 75,90745
79,00000 80,90886
83,00000 85,98161
89,00000 91,12226
97,00000 96,32761
1 060,00000 1 060,00000

It is noteworthy that the sum of actual and calculated values of prime numbers coincide perfectly! Consequently, there is no other pattern of formation of prime numbers other than PNB!

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

There are only 25 prime numbers in this sample. The PNB described the pattern of their formation with an accuracy of 3.29%:


It is noteworthy that the sum of the actual and calculated values of prime numbers coincide perfectly! Hence, there is no other pattern of formation of prime numbers except PNB!

Euler described a pattern of formation of the first 40 prime numbers with 100% accuracy

Fermat described a pattern of forming all prime numbers up to4,294,967,297 with 100% accuracy

and so on.

Stop fooling naive fools who don't know maths.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


USDCAD H1 is divided by zero in that part of the calculation (marked in ls)

Date Time Price
2021.02.05 0:00 1,28204
2021.02.05 1:00 1,28206
2021.02.05 2:00 1,2825
2021.02.05 3:00 1,28214
2021.02.05 4:00 1,28181
2021.02.05 5:00 1,2829
2021.02.05 6:00 1,28274
2021.02.05 7:00 1,28313
2021.02.05 8:00 1,28181
2021.02.05 9:00 1,28165
2021.02.05 10:00 1,28091
2021.02.05 11:00 1,27918
2021.02.05 12:00 1,27947
2021.02.05 13:00 1,27984
2021.02.05 14:00 1,27978
2021.02.05 15:00 1,27976
2021.02.05 16:00 1,2803
2021.02.05 17:00 1,279
2021.02.05 18:00 1,27749
2021.02.05 19:00 1,27815
2021.02.05 20:00 1,27657
2021.02.05 21:00 1,27693
2021.02.05 22:00 1,27693
2021.02.05 23:00 1,27651

You did not notice the price repetition on 05 02 2021 21:00 and 05 02 2021 22:00:

05.02.2021 1:00 1,28206
05.02.2021 2:00 1,2825
05.02.2021 3:00 1,28214
05.02.2021 4:00 1,28181
05.02.2021 5:00 1,2829
05.02.2021 6:00 1,28274
05.02.2021 7:00 1,28313
05.02.2021 8:00 1,28181
05.02.2021 9:00 1,28165
05.02.2021 10:00 1,28091
05.02.2021 11:00 1,27918
05.02.2021 12:00 1,27947
05.02.2021 13:00 1,27984
05.02.2021 14:00 1,27978
05.02.2021 15:00 1,27976
05.02.2021 16:00 1,2803
05.02.2021 17:00 1,279
05.02.2021 18:00 1,27749
05.02.2021 19:00 1,27815
05.02.2021 20:00 1,27657
05.02.2021 21:00 1,27693
05.02.2021 22:00 1,2769301
05.02.2021 23:00 1,27651

After the correction, everything is back in place:



The price movement should be interpreted and understood as follows: The pair has inherited some fall rate from the past (red line), which it is trying to neutralize in the present (blue line) and will continue to neutralize in the future (green line). The total decline (sum of all three lines) will be plus 0.035 points (purple line). PNB's verdict is SELL! Take away this PNB gift on Monday, as it will not be possible to fully neutralise the pair's decline in the present and near future.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

PNB described the pattern of their formation with an accuracy of 3.29%:

So the remaining 96.71% is in favour of SB, which is to be expected.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

So the remaining 96.71% is in favour of SB, which is to be expected.

even you could have guessed that he was referring to a prediction error of 3.29%

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

So the other 96.71% is in favour of SB, which is to be expected.

Yes, but, SB is not entirely random, look, the amounts are the same! Hence, there is nothing random in nature! Marx: Randomness is a manifestation of necessity, consider, regularity!

Especially, prime numbers in a sample cannot "wander" at random!

SBs don't play much of a role in forex, e.g. in this case https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109/page39#comment_20608138, the prediction error is only 0.096%-ts.

ПНБ и парадоксы природы
ПНБ и парадоксы природы
  • 2021.02.07
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые форумчане, мы ищем закономерности,которых нет и не могут быть в природе...
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Thank you, Nikolai! Along with the mocking and non-recognition, I got a lot of positive emotions. Suffice it to say that, I have found a universal pattern of finding patterns of formation of any number series. As an example I will cite. how PNB finds a pattern of formation of prime numbers of a natural number series, over which the great mathematicians were unsuccessfully racking their brains. Take the first 100 numbers in a natural number series. There are only 25 prime numbers in this sample. The PNB described the pattern of their formation with an accuracy of 3.29%:

Y Y
2 ,00000 2 ,00000
3 ,00000 3 ,17777
5 ,00000 5 ,09849
7 ,00000 7 ,44975
11,00000 10,12850
13,00000 13,07684
17,00000 16,25635
19,00000 19,63917
23,00000 23,20388
29,00000 26,93336
31,00000 30,81351
37,00000 34,83244
41,00000 38,97997
43,00000 43,24724
47,00000 47,62643
53,00000 52,11061
59,00000 56,69355
61,00000 61,36961
67,00000 66,13368
71,00000 70,98106
73,00000 75,90745
79,00000 80,90886
83,00000 85,98161
89,00000 91,12226
97,00000 96,32761
1 060,00000 1 060,00000

It is noteworthy that the sum of actual and calculated values of prime numbers coincide perfectly! Consequently, there is no other pattern of formation of prime numbers other than PNB!

That's a lie, stop talking nonsense
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

You didn't notice the price repeating 05 02 2021 21-00 and 05 02 2021 22-00:


I wrote in the code to check for the same value doesn't help.

If I increase the sample, it counts without errors, even with the same price.



Ok, I will look at myself in exel.

Update: Yes in exel works with price correction.

1...323334353637383940414243444546...67
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