The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 39
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I wish I was wrong, I hope.
Give a sample for which this situation has appeared.
On USDCAD H1 there is a division by zero in that area of calculations (marked in lss)
Congratulations Yusuf!
Thank you, Nikolai! Along with the mockery and non-recognition, I have received a lot of positive emotions. Suffice it to say that, I have found a universal pattern of looking for patterns in the formation of any number series. As an example I will give. how PNB finds a pattern of formation of prime numbers of a natural number series, over which the great mathematicians have puzzled unsuccessfully. Take the first 100 numbers in a natural number series. There are only 25 prime numbers in this sample. The PNB described the pattern of their formation with an accuracy of 3.29%:
It is noteworthy that the sum of actual and calculated values of prime numbers coincide perfectly! Consequently, there is no other pattern of formation of prime numbers other than PNB!
There are only 25 prime numbers in this sample. The PNB described the pattern of their formation with an accuracy of 3.29%:
It is noteworthy that the sum of the actual and calculated values of prime numbers coincide perfectly! Hence, there is no other pattern of formation of prime numbers except PNB!
Euler described a pattern of formation of the first 40 prime numbers with 100% accuracy
Fermat described a pattern of forming all prime numbers up to4,294,967,297 with 100% accuracy
and so on.
Stop fooling naive fools who don't know maths.
USDCAD H1 is divided by zero in that part of the calculation (marked in ls)
You did not notice the price repetition on 05 02 2021 21:00 and 05 02 2021 22:00:
After the correction, everything is back in place:
PNB described the pattern of their formation with an accuracy of 3.29%:
So the remaining 96.71% is in favour of SB, which is to be expected.
So the remaining 96.71% is in favour of SB, which is to be expected.
even you could have guessed that he was referring to a prediction error of 3.29%
So the other 96.71% is in favour of SB, which is to be expected.
Yes, but, SB is not entirely random, look, the amounts are the same! Hence, there is nothing random in nature! Marx: Randomness is a manifestation of necessity, consider, regularity!
Especially, prime numbers in a sample cannot "wander" at random!
SBs don't play much of a role in forex, e.g. in this case https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109/page39#comment_20608138, the prediction error is only 0.096%-ts.
Thank you, Nikolai! Along with the mocking and non-recognition, I got a lot of positive emotions. Suffice it to say that, I have found a universal pattern of finding patterns of formation of any number series. As an example I will cite. how PNB finds a pattern of formation of prime numbers of a natural number series, over which the great mathematicians were unsuccessfully racking their brains. Take the first 100 numbers in a natural number series. There are only 25 prime numbers in this sample. The PNB described the pattern of their formation with an accuracy of 3.29%:
It is noteworthy that the sum of actual and calculated values of prime numbers coincide perfectly! Consequently, there is no other pattern of formation of prime numbers other than PNB!
You didn't notice the price repeating 05 02 2021 21-00 and 05 02 2021 22-00:
I wrote in the code to check for the same value doesn't help.
If I increase the sample, it counts without errors, even with the same price.
Ok, I will look at myself in exel.
Update: Yes in exel works with price correction.