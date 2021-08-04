The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 52
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I wonder if the process of breaking the market backbone will be televised.
Does the market have one? Maybe there isn't one - so there's nothing to break.
Does the market have one? Maybe there isn't one - so there is nothing to break.
Since Yusuf said that the market has a backbone and needs to be broken rampantly, we need to step up our efforts in this direction.
The prophets must be believed - otherwise disaster.
Since Yusuf said - the market has a backbone and it has to be broken rampantly - then we have to step up efforts in that direction.
The prophets must be believed - otherwise disaster.
Looks like he's not going to break his back, he's going to get a good kicking, judging by the monitoring.
Well, monitoring is kind of good - that's why I started talking about television. This should be televised live. Epic.
Somewhere I've seen something...
Ah, there! Found it:
Well, monitoring is kind of good - that's why I started talking about television. This should be televised live. Epic.
Somewhere I've seen something...
Ah, there! Found it:
He asked for a statue.
He asked for a statue.
Doesn't look much like a Tajik.)
You're going in the wrong direction...
I really like the flag on the signal.
Now he's got to protect it.
you will never lose in the market if your Expert Advisor opens trades that go only to the profit
100% windfall so the options are as follows
1. have an infinity margin, open at any time in any direction, and close when you are in the plus.
2. Have a lock and only open profitable ones. After all, if the order is negative, then swap or commission will eat the entire deposit
3.
4. Monkey up to +10500 knees
5. Arbitrage
Renat, what is your option?