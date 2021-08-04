The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 52

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Alexander_K:
I wonder if the process of breaking the market backbone will be televised.


Does the market have one? Maybe there isn't one - so there's nothing to break.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Does the market have one? Maybe there isn't one - so there is nothing to break.

Since Yusuf said that the market has a backbone and needs to be broken rampantly, we need to step up our efforts in this direction.

The prophets must be believed - otherwise disaster.

[Deleted]  
Alexander_K:

Since Yusuf said - the market has a backbone and it has to be broken rampantly - then we have to step up efforts in that direction.

The prophets must be believed - otherwise disaster.

It seems he is not the one who will break the backbone, but he will get a good kick out of it, judging by the monitoring
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Looks like he's not going to break his back, he's going to get a good kicking, judging by the monitoring.

Well, monitoring is kind of good - that's why I started talking about television. This should be televised live. Epic.

 

Somewhere I've seen something...

Ah, there! Found it:


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Alexander_K:

Well, monitoring is kind of good - that's why I started talking about television. This should be televised live. Epic.

It's a slim one, it'll go away fast.
 
Alexander_K:

Somewhere I've seen something...

Ah, there! Found it:


He asked for a statue.

 
Fast235:

He asked for a statue.

Doesn't look much like a Tajik.)

 

You're going in the wrong direction...

I really like the flag on the signal.

Now he's got to protect it.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

you will never lose in the market if your Expert Advisor opens trades that go only to the profit

100% windfall so the options are as follows

1. have an infinity margin, open at any time in any direction, and close when you are in the plus.

2. Have a lock and only open profitable ones. After all, if the order is negative, then swap or commission will eat the entire deposit

3.

4. Monkey up to +10500 knees

5. Arbitrage

Renat, what is your option?

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