The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 43
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What's there to teach you, ignoramus, if your parents didn't teach you, I certainly won't teach you.
Wake up! Do you know what monitoring is? Signals service, that's where monitoring is
find the signalhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/931735
here
Are you aware of how many months it takes to monitor an account to draw conclusions, don't you get tired of trading? )
I have started demo trading on H1
Is it with that new indicator you posted (new screenshots)? Is it using different formulas?
Is it with that new indicator you posted (new screenshots)? Are the formulas different there?
It's a PNB with 10 last opening prices. The formulas are the same. Basically, it uses the PNB chart.
Are you aware of how many months it takes to monitor an account to draw conclusions, don't you get tired of trading? )
Soon I'll assign it to ATS.
I'm telling you, take a course, throw away a couple hundred bucks.
You are an uneducated fool and an egomaniac with no wife and no kids. It is understandable, who needs such a miracle, except to find the same one. As they say in the Ukraine: "You can do as you please".
You are an uneducated fool and an egomaniac with no wife and no kids. It is understandable, who needs such a miracle, except to find the same one. As we say in Ukraine: "Yake yihlo, so yihlo."
Don't pay any attention to him. As one moderator likes to say - 'In the yard the dogs bark... '
How has the situation changed since the last screenshots.
P4 = PNB_EUR / PNB_USD