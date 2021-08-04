The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 43

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

here

Wake up! Do you know what monitoring is? Signals service, that's where monitoring is
[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What's there to teach you, ignoramus, if your parents didn't teach you, I certainly won't teach you.

I'm telling you, take a course, throw away a couple of hundred
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Wake up! Do you know what monitoring is? Signals service, that's where monitoring is

find the signalhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/931735

Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 5: LCF 1
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 5: LCF 1
  • www.mql5.com
Торговый Сигнал LCF 1 для MetaTrader 5: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

here

Login: 41104418
Password:
Investor: krvdehi1

Is this kind of monitoring allowed?

Are you aware of how many months it takes to monitor an account to draw conclusions, don't you get tired of trading? )

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I have started demo trading on H1



Is it with that new indicator you posted (new screenshots)? Is it using different formulas?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Is it with that new indicator you posted (new screenshots)? Are the formulas different there?

It's a PNB with 10 last opening prices. The formulas are the same. Basically, it uses the PNB chart.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Are you aware of how many months it takes to monitor an account to draw conclusions, don't you get tired of trading? )

Soon I'll assign it to ATS.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I'm telling you, take a course, throw away a couple hundred bucks.

You are an uneducated fool and an egomaniac with no wife and no kids. It is understandable, who needs such a miracle, except to find the same one. As they say in the Ukraine: "You can do as you please".

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

You are an uneducated fool and an egomaniac with no wife and no kids. It is understandable, who needs such a miracle, except to find the same one. As we say in Ukraine: "Yake yihlo, so yihlo."


Don't pay any attention to him. As one moderator likes to say - 'In the yard the dogs bark... '

 

How has the situation changed since the last screenshots.

Date Time Price
2021.02.05 13:00 1,19739
2021.02.05 14:00 1,198
2021.02.05 15:00 1,19894
2021.02.05 16:00 1,20039
2021.02.05 17:00 1,20213
2021.02.05 18:00 1,20239
2021.02.05 19:00 1,20349
2021.02.05 20:00 1,20378
2021.02.05 21:00 1,20426
2021.02.05 22:00 1,20428
2021.02.05 23:00 1,20481
2021.02.08 0:00 1,20369
2021.02.08 1:00 1,20425
2021.02.08 2:00 1,20484
2021.02.08 3:00 1,20324
2021.02.08 4:00 1,20383
2021.02.08 5:00 1,20362
2021.02.08 6:00 1,20384
2021.02.08 7:00 1,20348
2021.02.08 8:00 1,20366
2021.02.08 9:00 1,2039
2021.02.08 10:00 1,20407
2021.02.08 11:00 1,20308
2021.02.08 12:00 1,2028

P4 = PNB_EUR / PNB_USD

1...363738394041424344454647484950...67
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