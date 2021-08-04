The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 25

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Maxim Kuznetsov:

what, the monitoring does not fit on one page?

and there is no profit to be made in pulling from the website...

the strategy is not to lose it.

that's why I have mine.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The strategy is not to lose it.

That's why it's yours.

what will happen to the market if hundreds of people use your strategy? )

[Deleted]  
Marat Zeidaliyev:

What will happen to the market if hundreds of people use your strategy? )

What strategy is there, chatterbox, there is nothing there but FormulaE x+y=0
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What a strategy, chatterbox chatter, nothing there is even close, except FormulaE x+y=0

"Chatterbox chatter" is your FormulaE. Already 18111kg of excrement chattering).

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Countdown Price Buy Line Sell Line
1 1,151 1,151 1,151
2 1,15 1,150333333 1,1505
3 1,151 1,1505 1,15075
4 1,152 1,1508 1,151375
5 1,151 1,150857143 1,151333333
6 1,152 1,151 1,151454545
7 1,151 1,151 1,151416667
8 1,152 1,151090909 1,1515
9 1,151 1,151076923 1,151466667
10 1,15 1,150823529 1,151375
11 1,151 1,150833333 1,151333333
12 1,152 1,150894737 1,151454545
13 1,153 1,151 1,151866667
14 1,154 1,151142857 1,152608696
15 1,153 1,151304348 1,152617021
16 1,152 1,151407407 1,152604167
17 1,153 1,151464286 1,15262
18 1,152 1,1515 1,152607843
19 1,153 1,151548387 1,152622642
20 1,152 1,151575758 1,152611111




Yusuf give the PNB prediction on the first 10 data for yellow and blue line.

this is a straight line equation, i.e., PnB turned into a straight line. price series description accuracy of 0.063%



the classical NSP equation

buy line

price series description accuracy of 0.021%:


Classical PNB equation

Price series description accuracy of 0.026%


Gentlemen, what other pattern more accurately describes a price series? Waves, levels, MAs, ....., ...? No one should be left in any doubt that, the pattern of price changes in forex - there is an FOB! Like it or not, it is impossible to go against the facts! Another thing is how to use the found and proven regularity in real trading. There are no other patterns in forex. except PNB! PNB is the continuation of my life for all eternity in all areas of science, gentlemen! ?-February 2021 is the 10th anniversary of PNB, with which I congratulate you.
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
We're on the forex forum, you're 0 here. But you are always present.

It's not for a lowlife like you to decide who's 0 and who's not 0.

Guys, STOP!

Don't start another shit!

In my opinion, one isn't serious anymore... I wouldn't want the other one to fall into that category...

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the strategy would be to not lose it.

That's why your site can be hacked.

And your website can get hacked. And your computer can get hacked. I've had my email hacked before.

 
If the statistics website is your own, where is the guarantee of the authenticity of the statistics themselves?
 
Forallf:
If the site with its own statistics, where is the guarantee of authenticity of these very statistics?

There will probably be a link to mybook, I don't think it will just put up the stats from mt4 ))))

i think it's impossible to hide information about strategies if they go public

i don't understand why no one would bother looking at the trades anyway)

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

What will happen to the market if hundreds of people use your strategy? )

the market will go belly-up.
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