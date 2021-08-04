The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 25
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what, the monitoring does not fit on one page?
and there is no profit to be made in pulling from the website...
the strategy is not to lose it.
that's why I have mine.
The strategy is not to lose it.
That's why it's yours.
what will happen to the market if hundreds of people use your strategy? )
What will happen to the market if hundreds of people use your strategy? )
What a strategy, chatterbox chatter, nothing there is even close, except FormulaE x+y=0
"Chatterbox chatter" is your FormulaE. Already 18111kg of excrement chattering).
Yusuf give the PNB prediction on the first 10 data for yellow and blue line.
this is a straight line equation, i.e., PnB turned into a straight line. price series description accuracy of 0.063%
buy line
price series description accuracy of 0.021%:
Classical PNB equation
Price series description accuracy of 0.026%
We're on the forex forum, you're 0 here. But you are always present.
It's not for a lowlife like you to decide who's 0 and who's not 0.
Guys, STOP!
Don't start another shit!
In my opinion, one isn't serious anymore... I wouldn't want the other one to fall into that category...
the strategy would be to not lose it.
That's why your site can be hacked.
And your website can get hacked. And your computer can get hacked. I've had my email hacked before.
If the site with its own statistics, where is the guarantee of authenticity of these very statistics?
There will probably be a link to mybook, I don't think it will just put up the stats from mt4 ))))
i think it's impossible to hide information about strategies if they go public
i don't understand why no one would bother looking at the trades anyway)
What will happen to the market if hundreds of people use your strategy? )