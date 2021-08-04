The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 58
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, if it's 10 years, that's too bad.
the market is not for you, to put it crudely, you can't handle it.
the factory will really help you ))))
consider this advice )
you should have my plant)
Well, if it's 10 years, that's too bad.
the market is not for you, to put it crudely, you can't handle it.
the factory will really help you ))))
think of it as advice )
Marat, you don't have to swear. Better continue your branch, it's time to write chapter 2).
I'm just kidding.
It's just that, dear Yusuf, you have to understand.
All I need to do is look at the stats
to judge the validity of the system.
I've had so many years of experience and I've got an eye for it.
to constantly win in the market, i mean the most stable system of all possible!
The curve should be constantly growing without a sharp drawdown.
You know, .
A rocket only has to fly once.
and before it flies, its electronics, including the engines.
are tuned hundreds of times virtually
dozens of times in real life
and all this is for the rocket to fly properly and not to explode
The trajectory of the missile's flight is similar to the trajectory of the deposit
Anything goes straight to hell
In forex it's the same whether the deposit goes down or it flies
The rocket should fly without any pitching, otherwise it will break and explode.)
I forgot about one important part of launching a rocket - dropping the ballast. When the fuel runs out in the acceleration module - it is dumped - at this point the rocket speed drops. The second stage is launched and the rocket picks up speed again. And so on in trading - drawdowns happen, otherwise you have to pull the ballast until it drags the entire deposit down.
One important part of launching a rocket is dropping the ballast. When the fuel runs out in the booster, it is dumped - at which point the rocket's velocity drops. The second stage is launched and the rocket picks up speed again. And so on in trading - drawdowns happen, otherwise one has to pull the ballast until it drags the whole deposit down.
Yeah that's an important aspect too. )
What about the backbone?
What's wrong with the backbone?
it wasn't started correctly.
Don't open all the instruments in a row.
It doesn't work that way.
Choose only one instrument e.g. EUR
and all trade only on the H4
the curve proves it's true )
What's up with the ridge?
It's nothing, the dollar weakened, it had a lot of 0.05 instead of 0.01, strengthened the deposit by 665 cents. It's all good. I think the CU is going to make it.
it was not started correctly
Don't open all the instruments in a row.
It doesn't work that way.
Choose only one instrument e.g. EUR.
and all trade only on the H4
i think the curve shows it like this.)
I'm confident in the trading tactics I have chosen. No harm done.
strengthened the deposit by 665 cents
The gravy train's started :)
It says "Deposit: 995.00." But if Don says "665", it means 665.
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
It's fine. I think CU will make it.
A-ha-ha
The toppings have started :)
So it says "Refill: 995.00 ". But if the honourable Don says "665", it's 665.
Ah-ha-ha
Yes, I made a mistake, it's really 995 cents.