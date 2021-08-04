The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 20
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What kind of oscillation is that? The original term, even Google doesn't seem to know it.
Fluctuation, aka vibration, consists of the property of cyclicality, which is what energy possesses.
The laws are measured by science (peeps) )). Well, the financial markets are cyclical fluctuations in the literal sense.
Financial cycles depend on various factors, interest rates, seasonality, reporting, recession, etc. These are global processes.
Look at the screenshot you posted earlier of the waves, that would be (1). Now go up to (2) and try to interpret these fluctuations, and so on.
It is just to understand that the financial world is cyclical! And is described by a stochastic process.
If it's hard to understand so far, Elliott's theory explains it clearly. In simple terms.
The term is taken for the simplicity of understanding the processes to which absolutely everything in this universe is subjected.
Oscillation, aka vibration, consists of the property of cyclicality, which is what energy possesses.
The laws are measured by science (peeps) )). Well, the financial markets are cyclical fluctuations in the literal sense.
Financial cycles depend on various factors, interest rates, seasonality, reporting, recession, etc. These are global processes.
Look at the screen where the waves are, that would be (1). Now go up to (2) and try to interpret these fluctuations, and so on.
This is just to understand(realize) that the financial world, is cyclical! And is described by a stochastic process.
Great post. It's just great. This topic deserves its own thread.
The term is taken for the simplicity of understanding the processes to which absolutely everything in this universe obeys.
Oscillation, aka vibration, consists of the property of cyclicity, which is what energy possesses.
The laws are measured by science (peeps) )). Well, the financial markets are cyclical fluctuations in the literal sense.
Financial cycles depend on various factors, interest rates, seasonality, reporting, recession etc. These are global processes.
Look at the screenshot you posted earlier of the waves, that would be (1). Now go up to (2) and try to interpret these fluctuations, and so on.
It is just to understand that the financial world is cyclical! And is described by a stochastic process.
If this is still difficult to understand, Elliott's theory explains it clearly. In simple terms.
What does "equidistant" mean? Do you mean simultaneous realization of cycles of different scales on different timeframes?
The term is taken for simplicity of understanding the processes to which absolutely everything in this universe obeys.
Oscillation, aka vibration, consists of the property of cyclicity, which is what energy possesses.
The laws are measured by science (peeps) )). Well, the financial markets are cyclical fluctuations in the literal sense.
Financial cycles depend on various factors, interest rates, seasonality, reporting, recession etc. These are global processes.
Look at the screenshot you posted earlier of the waves, that would be (1). Now go up to (2) and try to interpret these fluctuations, and so on.
It is just to understand that the financial world is cyclical! And is described by a stochastic process.
If this is still difficult to understand, Elliott's theory explains it clearly. In simple terms.
Elliott means it's waves aha and in the trash, there's no fish there to be honest.
I, look at the market from the perspective of physics, namely quantum mechanics, any event is continuously distributed over space and time
the sampling algorithm gives the right to move through it, in time and price if we're talking about the financial market
can be anticipated for a long time if interpreted correctly.
What do you mean by 'equidistant'? Do you mean simultaneous implementation of cycles of different scales on different timeframes?
As for the scale, it only determines the size of the cycle.
But the nesting of cycles, as in the screenshot of Elliott, allows to understand whether we are in a global, medium-term or short-term cycle.
This is why nesting processes at different scales is essential to decide on which scale to build the model on.
Elliot means it's waves aha and in the trash, there's no fish there to be honest.
I look at the market from the side of physics, namely quantum mechanics, any event is continuously distributed in space and time
the sampling algorithm gives the right to move through it, in time and price if we're talking about the financial market
can be anticipated for a long time if interpreted correctly.
Elliott is given as a perfect example, to understand processes of different scales, with the example of fractals that everyone understands.
If you build a perfect zero at one of the scales and attach the correct order system, you will get an unbreakable model.
Right, as we move through the sample we move in stochastic waves (processes, fractals) whatever you want to call them.
But the interpretation is not to predict the future (although it can be interpreted that way too, but erroneously), but to follow the laws of stochastic processes, for financial cycles rule the price, not the forecast.
All I have described is to understand the model approach, in simple terms.
In fact there is a lot of math not simple calculations on a matrix basis.
If it's not clear now, here's the final model of what's going to happen.
Sell at the top, buy at the bottom. That's it! We don't care about flots, trends, where the market is going or any other bullshit.
Elliott is given as a perfect example, for understanding processes at different scales, with the example of fractals that everyone understands.
If you build a perfect zero at one of the scales, screw in the right order system, you get an unkillable model.
Right, as we move through the sample we move in stochastic waves (processes, fractals) whatever you want to call them.
But the interpretation is not to predict the future (although it can be interpreted that way too, but erroneously), but to follow the laws of stochastic processes, for financial cycles rule the price, not the forecast.
All I have described is to understand the model approach, in simple terms.
In fact there is a lot of math not simple calculations on a matrix basis.
If it's not clear now, here's the final model of what's going to happen.
Sell at the top, buy at the bottom. That's it! What flats, trends, where the market goes and other nonsense, we absolutely don't care.
Is this the grail at Rena's?)
Elliott is given as a perfect example, for understanding processes at different scales, with the example of fractals that everyone understands.
If you build a perfect zero at one of the scales, screw in the right order system, you get an unkillable model.
Right, as we move through the sample we move in stochastic waves (processes, fractals) whatever you want to call them.
But the interpretation is not to predict the future (although it can be interpreted that way too, but erroneously), but to follow the laws of stochastic processes, for financial cycles rule the price, not the forecast.
All I have described is to understand the model approach, in simple terms.
In fact there is a lot of math not simple calculations on a matrix basis.
If it's not clear now, here's the final model of what's going to happen.
Sell at the top, buy at the bottom. That's it! We don't care about flots, trends, where the market is going, or any other nonsense.
Yeah. That's the right solution to the problem. Congratulations. Wizard would have been pleased.
The term is taken for simplicity of understanding the processes to which absolutely everything in this universe obeys.
Fluctuation, aka vibration consisting of the property of cyclicity, which is what energy possesses.
The laws are measured by science (peeps) )). Well, the financial markets are cyclical fluctuations in the literal sense.
Financial cycles depend on various factors, interest rates, seasonality, reporting, recession, etc. These are global processes.
Look at the screenshot you posted earlier of the waves, that would be (1). Now go up to (2) and try to interpret these fluctuations, and so on.
It is just to understand that the financial world is cyclical! And is described by a stochastic process.
If this is still difficult to understand, Elliott's theory explains it clearly. In simple terms.
The theory is "sucked out of thin air" and has absolutely no practical basis for an unambiguous assessment of what is going on, simply put, it is totally subjective.
Elliott is given as a perfect example, for understanding processes at different scales, with the example of fractals that everyone understands.
If you build a perfect zero at one of the scales, screw in the right order system, you get an unkillable model.
Right, as we move through the sample we move in stochastic waves (processes, fractals) whatever you want to call them.
But the interpretation is not to predict the future (although it can be interpreted that way too, but erroneously), but to follow the laws of stochastic processes, for financial cycles rule the price, not the forecast.
All I have described is to understand the model approach, in simple terms.
In fact there is a lot of math not simple calculations on a matrix basis.
If it's not clear now, here's the final model of what's going to happen.
Sell at the top, buy at the bottom. That's it! We don't care about fluxes, trends, where the market is going, or any other nonsense.
Nobody forbids wasting time).