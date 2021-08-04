The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 44

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

You are an uneducated fool and an egomaniac with no wife and no kids. It is understandable, who needs such a miracle, except to find the same one. As they say in the Ukraine: "You can do as you please".

Granddaddy, as usual. You can't guess anything, chew gruel, it's yours.
 
Yusuf can I send you the code of an Expert Advisor with the Pnb indicator and show you how to trade on it correctly, where the moments of maximum heteroscedasticity occur or not?
(I've long ago sent you your own Expert Advisor with plus on tests, I don't know what else to look for)
Because the latest indicators where the number of values does not exceed 150 is just trash, and the code may cause mental trauma to a normal coder ... I'm sorry, but if you're a programmer who helped you, he obviously learned it through the food industry, because there's a real vinaigretische))) but that's not the point, of course)
 

Yusuf answer the questions regarding your PNB

this year will you break the back of forex?

If the PNB works as planned, does it mean that all the dts will close and we will not be able to trade anymore?

What will be the consequences for traders, negative or positive?

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Yusuf can I send you the curve code of an EA using the pnb indicator and show you how to trade on it correctly, where the moments of maximum heteroscedasticity occur or not?
(I've long ago sent you your own Expert Advisor with plus on tests, I don't know what else to look for)
Because the latest indicators where the number of values does not exceed 150 is just trash, and the code may cause mental trauma to a normal coder ... I'm sorry, but if the programmer helped you, he obviously learned it through the food industry, because there straight vinaigretische))) but this is not the point, of course)

Please send it to me.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Yusuf answer the questions regarding your PNB

this year will you break the back of forex?

If the PNB works as planned, does it mean that all the dts will close and we will not be able to trade anymore?

What consequences will be negative or positive for traders?

About breaking the back, it was a joke.

The brokerage companies will work - spread will not be canceled.

The consequences are positive. There will be less psychological trauma.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Grandpa, as usual. You can't guess anything, chew gruel, it's yours.

It's Lech, it's Grandpa. Are you out of your mind?

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Yusuf can i send you the code of an EA with the pnb indicator and show you how to trade on it correctly, where the moments of maximum heteroscedasticity occur or not?
(I've long ago sent you your own Expert Advisor with plus on tests, I don't know what else to look for)
Because the latest indicators where the number of values does not exceed 150 is just trash, and the code may cause mental trauma to a normal coder ... (You will certainly excuse me, but if you helped the programmer, he obviously learned it through the food industry, because there straight vinaigretische))) but this is not the point of course))

the test is better here

at least something from the practice will show up

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

find the signalhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/931735

norm
 
khorosh:

It's Lech, it's Grandpa. Are you out of your mind?

It's not just bad manners, it's retarded!

You'd have to think of something like that to write a private message:


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It's not just bad manners, it's stupid!

You'd have to think of something like that to write a private letter:


What kind of upbringing can we talk about if you're a moron? When there's only one brain and it's straight, you can't educate it.) Except to teach you to take off your trousers in the toilet before you go. And even that's hard.)

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