The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 44
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You are an uneducated fool and an egomaniac with no wife and no kids. It is understandable, who needs such a miracle, except to find the same one. As they say in the Ukraine: "You can do as you please".
Yusuf answer the questions regarding your PNB
this year will you break the back of forex?
If the PNB works as planned, does it mean that all the dts will close and we will not be able to trade anymore?
What will be the consequences for traders, negative or positive?
Yusuf can I send you the curve code of an EA using the pnb indicator and show you how to trade on it correctly, where the moments of maximum heteroscedasticity occur or not?
Please send it to me.
Yusuf answer the questions regarding your PNB
this year will you break the back of forex?
If the PNB works as planned, does it mean that all the dts will close and we will not be able to trade anymore?
What consequences will be negative or positive for traders?
About breaking the back, it was a joke.
The brokerage companies will work - spread will not be canceled.
The consequences are positive. There will be less psychological trauma.
Grandpa, as usual. You can't guess anything, chew gruel, it's yours.
It's Lech, it's Grandpa. Are you out of your mind?
Yusuf can i send you the code of an EA with the pnb indicator and show you how to trade on it correctly, where the moments of maximum heteroscedasticity occur or not?
the test is better here
at least something from the practice will show up
find the signalhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/931735
It's Lech, it's Grandpa. Are you out of your mind?
It's not just bad manners, it's retarded!
You'd have to think of something like that to write a private message:
It's not just bad manners, it's stupid!
You'd have to think of something like that to write a private letter:
What kind of upbringing can we talk about if you're a moron? When there's only one brain and it's straight, you can't educate it.) Except to teach you to take off your trousers in the toilet before you go. And even that's hard.)