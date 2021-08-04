The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 22

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There's a lot of theory around here, but what have you earned? ????

♪ no one and nothing ♪

then why interrupt me?

;)))

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

There's a lot of theory around here, but what have you earned? ????

♪ no one and nothing ♪

then why interrupt me?

;)))

Just waiting for you to earn
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

There's a lot of theory around here, but what have you earned? ????


Not WHAT, what!

You've earned a fair amount of hormones secreted when you laugh ;)))

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Just waiting for you to earn

go get drunk on your 10 quid a month

;)))

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

go get drunk on your 10 quid a month

;)))

You can't even make 10.
Although no, from 100 you can, up to 10
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You won't make 10 either.
Although, no, from 100 you can, up to 10.

100 a day so far, on average.

;)

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

100 a day so far, on average.

;)

Yeah, in my sleep.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Yeah, in my sleep.


In a glass ;)))

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
yeah, in my dreams.

What, is this a dream come true for you?

Don't worry, everything will be fine.

Whatever your age.

but you'll never catch up with me, I'm on a geometric progression.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

What, is this a dream come true for you?

Don't worry, everything will be fine.

Whatever your age.

but you'll never catch up with me, I'm making a geometric progression.

Only words, so many years of unsubstantiated
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