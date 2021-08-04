The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 22
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There's a lot of theory around here, but what have you earned? ????
♪ no one and nothing ♪
then why interrupt me?
;)))
There's a lot of theory around here, but what have you earned? ????
♪ no one and nothing ♪
then why interrupt me?
;)))
There's a lot of theory around here, but what have you earned? ????
Not WHAT, what!
You've earned a fair amount of hormones secreted when you laugh ;)))
Just waiting for you to earn
go get drunk on your 10 quid a month
;)))
go get drunk on your 10 quid a month
;)))
You won't make 10 either.
100 a day so far, on average.
;)
100 a day so far, on average.
;)
Yeah, in my sleep.
In a glass ;)))
yeah, in my dreams.
What, is this a dream come true for you?
Don't worry, everything will be fine.
Whatever your age.
but you'll never catch up with me, I'm on a geometric progression.
What, is this a dream come true for you?
Don't worry, everything will be fine.
Whatever your age.
but you'll never catch up with me, I'm making a geometric progression.