The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 28
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1. "I build the schedule I need, not what is offered to me. That's one." - you build it from what is offered to you))
2. " Second. Does anyone here even think about the risks on this forum? " - right, sometimes only high risks guarantee stable earnings, I agree.
3. "Less drawdown, you sleep well. But the profit will be))". - Over siting works if the zone of loss i.e. SL, many times higher than the zone of profit i.e. TP.
4."What is the point of it?" - The higher the frequency of oscillations and consequently the TP series, the higher the probability of overlapping the loss due to the oscillation energy, which is many times greater than the potential of a real shift or pulse.
Simply put, the lower the frequency of your signals, the greater the exposure to losses from errors. It's just the physics of the market.
Everything is clear to you.I'm not going to argue uselessly.
1. No, you're wrong.
2. 4% drawdown is high risk?
3. What over-earnings in the 95% probability zone?
4. Buying losing trades? Please, without me.
5. You're obviously bad at maths.
NNB for ZigZag , input data first 5 values.
A 95% probability zone?
At least it's not a grail.)
And do not gather - no one makes =D
Dschingis, I could not find a quote on the subject apparently deleted, so what you have there with the catching peaks, I glimpsed but did not understand the essence, where you see the problem?
Tell me how you catch peaks would be an interesting topic
PNB for ZigZag, inputs first 5 values.
Leave it already, wrong road to nowhere
walk right but past it, look for another way more understandable and it is there )
Here's an interesting one.
The Man ran up to the front of the stage. Put out practically the Grail, linked it to the PNB.
It would seem that those who are suffering should cling to this Message. But no - no one gives a damn. It's a paradox.
Where do you see the Grail? And what does the NDP have to do with it?
No one gives a fuss, because no one really lays out the Grail here, but simply the theory of supposition, attempt, hypothesis at random, etc.
it's good that at least they think, discuss and share their thoughts
The paradox is that everyone here sees his own grail in his own way and thinks they are a hundred percent right!
Where did you see the Grail? And what does the PNB have to do with it?
No one gives a shit, because no one really lays out the Grail here, but simply theories, assumptions, attempts, hypotheses at random, etc.
it's good that at least they think, discuss and share their thoughts
The paradox is that everyone sees their own grail and thinks they are right a hundred percent!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
This type of images clearly shows that the creator has the Holy Grail or a very promising development
Pictures like these clearly show that their creator has the Grail, or a very promising development
Exactly a promising development!
Or the Holy Grail on paper )
I have a tougher picture, you would not believe it.)
I advise you not to get ahead of the curve, firstly try it with real money and then you can sing the praises.)
Moreover, as the author Roman said - 95%, it's a molehill to raise a molehill, just a splash and all.)Do you even know about these pictures? How can you tell from looking at a picture if it's a grail or not or if you are clairvoyant?)
Dschingis, I could not find a quote on the subject apparently deleted, so what is it with you catching peaks, I glimpsed reading but did not understand the essence, where you see the problem?
Tell me how you catch peaks would be an interesting topic.
I don't. There are no miracles, especially in financial markets.
I'm not catching them. There are no miracles, especially in financial markets.
Well, you catch them using software, do you write code or something else?
I just saw what you wrote when communicating with Rena, like you logged in from the peak and did not know where to close, because it turns out to be unprofitable to trade constantly
I don't know where to enter and close it's unclear.
catch peaks in any timeframe is also possible )
Sometimes miracles happen, especially in our gloomy world
Well you catch them programmatically, do you write code or others?
I just saw what you wrote when communicating with Rena, such as to enter from the peak and close where it is not clear because of that constantly trading turns unprofitable
I don't know where to enter and close it's unclear.
catch peaks in any timeframe is also possible )
Sometimes miracles happen, especially in our cloudy world
I do nothing but write code)
All of us are always trying to meet our own expectations.
Unfortunately, as usual, the topic is too vast to discuss it locally, and there is no desire to.
If Rena was not looking for a temple so fiercely, Oleg Automatic tried toearn their bloody billions over and over again, Alexander_k did not fall into a religious hysteria from time to time, Tarabanov not trying to punish all the logic of his reasoning, Lesorub sometimes did not show how it really is, Yusuf did not try to use Einstein's relativity theory to build a bike again or at least a wheel, was even a transdreamer generally troll of God ... It was so funny when he was trolling ... Probably deleted ... The best go first ... eh ... would have been right very boring)
But as it is, one can enjoy the show)) All the more so because a new candidate for master of forum science with the power of a computer mouse belt - Roman)))