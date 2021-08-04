The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 42
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How many times can we "discover" conventional non-linear regression?
Denis, please give us another example of " ordinary non-linear regression" comparable to PNB.
Denis, please give us another example of a " normal non-linear regression" comparable to PNB.
Ordinary parabolic regression - that's what it is
Denis, please give us another example of " conventional non-linear regression" comparable to PNB.
Catch:
I haven't bothered much, so the accuracy can be improved.
Although R^2=0.99684843
Started demo trading on H1
Started demo trading on H1
12-05:
Lecha, 1979 it's numbers, you don't know how old I am, but you're going to teach me.
What's there to teach you, ignoramus, if your parents didn't teach you, I certainly won't teach you.
Мониторинг где?
Monitoring where?
here