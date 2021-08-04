The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 42

New comment
 
denis.eremin:

How many times can we "discover" conventional non-linear regression?

Denis, please give us another example of " ordinary non-linear regression" comparable to PNB.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Denis, please give us another example of a " normal non-linear regression" comparable to PNB.

Ordinary parabolic regression - that's what it is

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Denis, please give us another example of " conventional non-linear regression" comparable to PNB.

Catch:
 

I haven't bothered much, so the accuracy can be improved.

Although R^2=0.99684843

 

Date Time Price
2021.02.05 10:00 1,19632
2021.02.05 11:00 1,19843
2021.02.05 12:00 1,19767
2021.02.05 13:00 1,19739
2021.02.05 14:00 1,198
2021.02.05 15:00 1,19894
2021.02.05 16:00 1,20039
2021.02.05 17:00 1,20213
2021.02.05 18:00 1,20239
2021.02.05 19:00 1,20349
2021.02.05 20:00 1,20378
2021.02.05 21:00 1,20426
2021.02.05 22:00 1,20428
2021.02.05 23:00 1,20481
2021.02.08 0:00 1,20369
2021.02.08 1:00 1,20425
2021.02.08 2:00 1,20484
2021.02.08 3:00 1,20324
2021.02.08 4:00 1,20383
2021.02.08 5:00 1,20362
2021.02.08 6:00 1,20384
2021.02.08 7:00 1,20348
2021.02.08 8:00 1,20366
2021.02.08 9:00 1,2039



 

Started demo trading on H1


[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Started demo trading on H1


Hooray, at last! You're talking about a Nobel, but in reality 0.
Monitoring, don't tell me you're not allowed.
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

12-05:

Monitoring where?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Lecha, 1979 it's numbers, you don't know how old I am, but you're going to teach me.
You'd better take a course with your daughter.

What's there to teach you, ignoramus, if your parents didn't teach you, I certainly won't teach you.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Мониторинг где?
Vladimir Baskakov:
Monitoring where?

here

Login: 41104418
Password:
Investor: krvdehi1

Is such monitoring allowed?
1...353637383940414243444546474849...67
New comment