The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Really, is it difficult for you?
Half an hour's work, will do, Eugene! and will post it here. Then, I will answer all the questions that have appeared, gentlemen from the whole field of science, there is everything, comparing with the untreated variant, you will find all the cases of application of PNB in science.
In the file below there are 2 variants of the PNB:
On sheet 2 - the parameter n is taken to be 1 a priori;
On sheet 3 - the parameter n is calculated by its own formula.
Have you tried opening the handbook?
What handbook?
I'm busy right now asking our President. The Founder of Peace and Harmony, Leader of the Nation, Hero of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to sponsor a huge campaign to introduce the PNB to the scientific community of the world, involving all scientists and computers in the republic and thousands of degree seekers to collectively perform in all fields of science and show the power and strength of Tajik science and thought.
Past - ObservationsIn my opinion, a dead end model.
Present - Regressors
Future - Extrapolation via coefficient
No not a dead end, need an extension, need a quantum computer preferably of a few hundred qubits power, then I think it will be possible to extrapolate the future through a multivariate Everett interpretation.
No it is not a dead end, we need an extension, we need a quantum computer, preferably a few hundred qubits, then I think it will be possible to extrapolate the future through a multiverse interpretation of Everett.
I think and hope that these lines are written from the heart and are not the height of cynicism.
What Handbook?
I am now busy asking our President. Founder of Peace and Harmony, Leader of the Nation, Hero of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to sponsor a huge campaign to introduce the PNB to the scientific community of the world, involving all scientists and computers of the republic and thousands of degree seekers to collectively perform in all fields of science and show the power and strength of Tajik science and thought.
at least some....
otherwise "Tajik science" will become famous as "British scientists" :-)
What Handbook?
I am now busy asking our President. Founder of Peace and Harmony, Leader of the Nation, Hero of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to sponsor a huge campaign to introduce the PNB to the scientific community of the world, involving all scientists and computers of the republic and thousands of degree seekers to collectively perform in all fields of science and show the power and strength of Tajik science and thought.
Half an hour's work, done, Eugene! and will post it here. Then, I will answer all the questions that have appeared, gentlemen from the whole field of science, there is everything, comparing it with the untreated version, you will find all cases of GNB applications in science.
in the archive there is only a shortcut link to the excel file
the archive only has a shortcut link to the excel file
Really? Let me check. The file opens fine for me. Here is a fragment of a drawing from it:
Really? Let me check. The file opens fine for me. Here's a piece of the picture from there:
You do, that link leads to the file, but mine leads to your computer.Sultonov Standard PNBs.lnk
With you, that link leads to a file, but with me it leads to your computer.Sultonov Standard PNBs.lnk
What to do in such cases? Maybe the desktop is to blame? I'll try to fix it now. Don't go far.