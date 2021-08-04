The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 46
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Minus is yours, you don't even have to show screens.
That's who I'm having fun chatting with....
I don't need...
I don't need the signals.
I just got off the phone today.
I solved two more problems:
- when to pick up the tail.
no solved yet.
- when to pick up
That's who I'm having fun chatting with....
I don't need...
I don't need the signals.
You just want to talk about everything and nothing.
You know, I don't give a shit.
you're going to fold no matter how much you take.
Now read the above in detail, every letter, cause there's no other way.
You got the mystery of the triangle figured out, or are you still cool?
the fucking mystery... )))))
?
ahahahahaha!
new-rena
uncle...
look - that's how they pour
figure out - why and try (try!!!) not to do as THEY do
You know, I don't give a shit.
you're going to fold no matter how much or how little you take.
Now read the above in detail, every letter, cause there's no other way.
You got the mystery of the triangle figured out, or are you still cool?
the mystery, fuck... )))))
?
ahahahahaha!
new-rena
Renat Akhtyamov
I won't forget a phrase someone wrote here almost a year ago, like - out of desperation,
take a break, reconsider everything.
Congratulations to you Yusuf!
Thank you, Nicholas! Along with mockery and non-recognition, I have received an incomparably greater moral satisfaction during those 10 years. I am recognised by posterity, it's not a problem. The main thing is that I have solved the global problem of finding the regularities of any number series, if they are present. As an example, I will give the regularity of the sum of prime numbers of a natural number. The pattern does not have, or rather did not have, a formula. Many great mathematicians have tackled this problem in vain, including Euler. PNB has solved this problem in his own way, by proposing a formula for producing prime numbers of a natural series with the smallest error and finding an absolutely exact sum of all prime numbers in the sample! I will illustrate this fact with an example of all prime numbers up to 100. In this sample of only 25 prime numbers, which the PNB described with an accuracy of 3.29%:
Here are the prime numbers themselves and their estimated values:
Do you have any idea what "3.29% accuracy" means?
Do you have any idea what "3.29% accuracy" means?
It is the RMS, the fluctuation around the exact regression line. It is the charge for assuming a difference instead of a differential, as stated in the articlehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/250Who gave you permission to "poke"?