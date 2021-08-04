The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 31

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Evgeniy Chumakov:

P4 symbiosis suggests a price rise above the current 1.19787 . Hm, interesting.

Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.


05.02.20201 18:00 UTC+2 EURUSD H1 = 1.20239

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Moving on!

Let's take a look at the current situation of the EURUSD pair. Let's take the last 24 H1 values and make a forecast with PNB for 24 hours ahead.

Date Time Price
2021.02.03 19:00 1,20238
2021.02.03 20:00 1,20268
2021.02.03 21:00 1,20272
2021.02.03 22:00 1,20256
2021.02.03 23:00 1,20332
2021.02.04 0:00 1,20335
2021.02.04 1:00 1,20328
2021.02.04 2:00 1,20413
2021.02.04 3:00 1,20359
2021.02.04 4:00 1,20349
2021.02.04 5:00 1,20322
2021.02.04 6:00 1,20184
2021.02.04 7:00 1,20195
2021.02.04 8:00 1,20168
2021.02.04 9:00 1,20112
2021.02.04 10:00 1,20082
2021.02.04 11:00 1,19931
2021.02.04 12:00 1,19857
2021.02.04 13:00 1,19876
2021.02.04 14:00 1,19879
2021.02.04 15:00 1,19928
2021.02.04 16:00 1,1984
2021.02.04 17:00 1,19809
2021.02.04 18:00 1,19787


Server time UTC+2

Let's build the PNB for Price , EUR , USD and the symbiosis P4 = EUR PNB / USD PNB .





Looking at:

EUR FNB - shows a decrease in EUR.

USD FNB - it shows the decrease of USD.

EURUSD FNB - the situation is more interesting! The EURUSD PNB itself indicates a decrease in the exchange rate, while the P4 symbiosis indicates an increase in the price above the current 1.19787 . Hmm, interesting.


Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.

The new possibilities for the PNB are being unveiled:


Past, present and future price dynamics:


The price trend should be interpreted and understood as follows: The pair has inherited from the past a certain decline rate (red line), which is almost neutralized in the present (blue line) and has found an upward trend in the future. The total decline (sum of all three lines) will not exceed minus 0.01 points (purple line).
[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Chumakov:


05.02.20201 18:00 UTC+2 EURUSD H1 = 1.20239

Summary ???

 
Сергей Таболин:

Summary ???

Perhapshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109/page31#comment_20586921, but let Eugene have his say too.

ПНБ и парадоксы природы
ПНБ и парадоксы природы
  • 2021.02.05
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые форумчане, мы ищем закономерности,которых нет и не могут быть в природе...
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


In the last screenshot after purchase, the red dot didn't justify itself.

It's easier to flip a coin, for everything is completely wrong )

Iurii Tokman:

Not ideal
still need to work on the settings

according to my observations
the higher the ff the bigger the error
on m1 got the smallest

It's true, unlike conventional indicators it's the other way round, the less TF is the more accurate, M1 is the most accurate period, but again we have to remember that the higher TF is the more energy of movement, on M1 you can catch the impulse itself and then you should look at the higher TF and check with the lower one to confirm the forecast.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

It's easier to flip a coin, because it's not the same at all )


Then it's worth opening a branch and telling the story somewhere.

 

We catch reversals on a smaller timeframe using the m5 eurobucks as an example)

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

The reversals are caught on a smaller timeframe using m5 eurobucks as an example)


The pictures are of no interest to anyone or open a branch with a detailed description of the system, formulas, etc. or trade on your own without distracting others.

 

M30 Eurobucks This is of course much more efficient

But the signals will be less frequent compared to lower timeframes but it's enough... market to bend)

 

Yusuf's stylistics are interesting:

=IF(N3>0;(M3+M2)/2;IF(N3<0;(M3+M2)/2;0))


If N3 > 0 then (M3+M2)/2, if N3 < 0 the same (M3+M2)/2otherwise 0.

Isn't it easier to write = IF(N3<>0;(M3+M2)/2;0) ?


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