The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 31
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P4 symbiosis suggests a price rise above the current 1.19787 . Hm, interesting.
Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.
05.02.20201 18:00 UTC+2 EURUSD H1 = 1.20239
Moving on!
Let's take a look at the current situation of the EURUSD pair. Let's take the last 24 H1 values and make a forecast with PNB for 24 hours ahead.
Server time UTC+2
Let's build the PNB for Price , EUR , USD and the symbiosis P4 = EUR PNB / USD PNB .
Looking at:
EUR FNB - shows a decrease in EUR.
USD FNB - it shows the decrease of USD.
EURUSD FNB - the situation is more interesting! The EURUSD PNB itself indicates a decrease in the exchange rate, while the P4 symbiosis indicates an increase in the price above the current 1.19787 . Hmm, interesting.
Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.
The new possibilities for the PNB are being unveiled:
Past, present and future price dynamics:
05.02.20201 18:00 UTC+2 EURUSD H1 = 1.20239
Summary ???
Summary ???
Perhapshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109/page31#comment_20586921, but let Eugene have his say too.
In the last screenshot after purchase, the red dot didn't justify itself.
It's easier to flip a coin, for everything is completely wrong )
Not idealaccording to my observations
still need to work on the settings
the higher the ff the bigger the error
on m1 got the smallest
It's true, unlike conventional indicators it's the other way round, the less TF is the more accurate, M1 is the most accurate period, but again we have to remember that the higher TF is the more energy of movement, on M1 you can catch the impulse itself and then you should look at the higher TF and check with the lower one to confirm the forecast.
It's easier to flip a coin, because it's not the same at all )
Then it's worth opening a branch and telling the story somewhere.
We catch reversals on a smaller timeframe using the m5 eurobucks as an example)
The reversals are caught on a smaller timeframe using m5 eurobucks as an example)
The pictures are of no interest to anyone or open a branch with a detailed description of the system, formulas, etc. or trade on your own without distracting others.
M30 Eurobucks This is of course much more efficient
But the signals will be less frequent compared to lower timeframes but it's enough... market to bend)
Yusuf's stylistics are interesting:
=IF(N3>0;(M3+M2)/2;IF(N3<0;(M3+M2)/2;0))
If N3 > 0 then (M3+M2)/2, if N3 < 0 the same (M3+M2)/2otherwise 0.Isn't it easier to write = IF(N3<>0;(M3+M2)/2;0) ?