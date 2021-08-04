The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 66
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Yes, indeed it is.
But the question remains: what are the actual ratios between the components?
It is their relationship that I am interested in.
They are variable because H is differential and P and B are integral functions:
They are variable because H is differential and P and B are integral functions:
That's not exactly what I'm interested in.
Anyway, at my leisure I will restore all these calculations (the old ones are long lost).
Paradoxes indeed, the PNB price and the virtual balance are not the same.
Paradoxes indeed, the NBP price and the virtual balance are not the same.
What is a "virtual balance" in your mind?
What do you mean by "virtual balance"?
You open a trade at a given time, its profits behave like this from that moment on.
You open a trade at a given time, that's how its profit behaves from that moment on.
I see.
I see.
Is the signal over?
Is the signal over?
The market will wait as long as it wants and the trader will not be able to
especially if he's locked in.
Is the signal over?
No, it was temporarily blocked by the UPU service due to server overload caused by the every-second logging of multiple instruments. Now the problem has been solved by excluding all cases "Print....." from the EA code and the signal is available again, the TS is waiting and hoping to overcome the equity crisis The account condition is stable severe, as doctors say, the EA is struggling with the reality of market counteraction with the ratio 1/33.
No, it was, temporarily, blocked by the UPU service due to server overload because of the EA's every-second logging of multiple instruments. Now the problem has been solved by excluding all cases "Print....." from the EA code andthe signal is available again, the TS is waiting and hoping to overcome the equity crisis The account condition is stably severe, as doctors say, the EA is struggling with the reality of market counteraction by a 1/33 ratio.