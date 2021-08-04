The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 61
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Yusuf, hello! At what stage is the breaking of the backbone now?
Trying to take the bull by the horns. Trading simultaneously, in one account, on 34 instruments at once https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/364483. Trying to find a gap in the market. Complete calm, though thunder may rage for some instruments. Common vessels - somewhere there is a profit, somewhere there is a loss. The result is zero. Dry balance - in the region of 200=300% p.a., so far. The account is only 3 weeks old. But, still, it is interesting. In a month or two, it will be clear whether the game is worth it.
ran away again.
I'm here.
I'm here.
not you, the animal ran away again
to be offended by you,
I didn't see any predictive abilities in PNB. I've applied it to prices and to ZigZag and many other things, maybe I'm doing it wrong, tell me how to do it right?
I have noticed that the indicator takes some line states:
LinesP1,P2,P3 are equal - such state is observed at directed movement for the sampling period (like a trend), when the price is clearly moving in one direction and usually fast, if you look on the minutes.
LinesP1 ,P2,P3 are equal on the right side, but not equal at the beginning - I have not determined the state.
3. lines P1 and P2 are not equal, while line P3 takes value P1 or P2 - usually lines are positioned this way when price moves in some range (flat type).
P.S. Maybe if the correct sample size is applied to the indicator, the forecasts will work. The only question is what is the 'right sample size' ?
I didn't see any predictive abilities in PNB. I've applied it to prices and to ZigZag and many other things, maybe I'm doing it wrong, tell me how to do it right?
I have noticed that the indicator takes some line states:
LinesP1,P2,P3 are equal - such state is observed at directed movement for the sampling period (like a trend), when the price is clearly moving in one direction and usually fast, if you look on the minutes.
LinesP1 ,P2,P3 are equal on the right side, but not equal at the beginning - I have not determined the state.
3. lines P1 and P2 are not equal, while line P3 takes value P1 or P2 - usually lines are positioned this way when price moves in some range (flat type).
P.S. Maybe if the correct sample size is applied to the indicator, the forecasts will work. The only question is what is the 'right sample size' ?
Forget it, it was a hype.
2011г.
Due to the growing popularity of chatterboxing and the rise of Yusuf to a new level of trust from forum members,
it was unanimously decided to move the Telepath Club meeting to another thread with new meeting rules.
And to rename the existing one with a more appropriate name.
---------------
The following awards and honors will be created
Yusuf Order - for the longest discussion of an indicator, with only the author having an indicator.
Yusuf syndrome - for the greatest number of special errors in the article (so that no one could reconstruct the described calculations)
Yusuf diploma - for mastering the art of demagogy and NLP within the framework of communication on the forum
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https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133396
I didn't see any predictive abilities in PNB. I've applied it to prices and to ZigZag and many other things, maybe I'm doing it wrong, tell me how to do it right?
I have noticed that the indicator takes some line states:
LinesP1,P2,P3 are equal - such state is observed at directed movement for the sampling period (like a trend), when the price is clearly moving in one direction and usually fast, if you look on the minutes.
LinesP1 ,P2,P3 are equal on the right side, but not equal at the beginning - I have not determined the state.
3. lines P1 and P2 are not equal, while line P3 takes value P1 or P2 - usually lines are positioned this way when price moves in some range (flat type).
P.S. Maybe if the correct sample size is applied to the indicator, the forecasts will work. The only question is what is the 'right sample size' ?
Eugene, the right sample size for each TF is different. For instance, for TF D1 I apply a sample size of 300 daily bars. Simultaneous trading on 34 instruments has shown that the market is a very inertial system and a $10 deposit copes with the market at a constant lot 0.01 and, so far, does not lead to a loss. Hopefully, the indicator will cope with the market as a whole. Somewhere it makes mistakes and somewhere it shows success, on the whole, it keeps the market unambiguously in a positive direction. We must learn to understand the indicator. It is undeservedly forgotten by traders. The whole month keeps the whole market with variable success in a positive direction. The market has very different patterns compared to how we picture it https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/364483
Eugene, the correct sample size for each TF is different. For example, for TF D1 I use a sample size of 300 daily bars.
No, the correct sample size is the one when the indicator shows the correct forecast, not 50/50.
No, the correct sample size is the one when the indicator shows the correct forecast, not 50/50.
It actually shows not even 50/50, but 14/20 or 7/10 and it is enough for successful trading of 34 instruments.
It actually shows not even 50/50 but 14/20 or 7/10 and that is enough to successfully trade 34 instruments.
I see - the main thing is to believe!
It actually shows not even 50/50 but 14/20 or 7/10 and that is enough to successfully trade 34 instruments.