The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 55

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Evgeniy Chumakov:



We need to break the back of forex now...

Cool!!! ))))

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Cool!!! ))))

Yeah, unbelievably cool! Still hilarious to this day. Best post ever made on this forum.

 
Alexander_K:

Yeah, incredibly cool! Still hilarious. Best post ever made on this forum.


You can't do without humour ;) The back of the forex market should be broken only with a good mood and a cheerful spirit.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Observe

Yusuf no offence really... don't think I meant to offend.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Yusuf no offence really... don't think I meant to offend.

Cool! He'll probably break our backs.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


the bomb!

there is a whole section on one forum called
- financial cartoons
I periodically visit it to see the latest
also very talented

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:



There is an urgent need to break the back of forex...

mentally

;)

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:



There is an urgent need to break the back of forex...

It is broken, but. I will refrain from making it public because, I will become the object of unwarranted and unconstructive criticism. PNB functions control the robot, at the same time, on 21 forex instructions on a real, cent account, with a deposit of only 10 cents with a lot of 0.01-0.05. Maximum deposit load 8.7%, maximum drawdown 1.7%, profitable trades 29%, losing-71%. Now coming out of the sag after 165 trades went to zero profit, wiping out the loss incurred on the mass installation of 21 positions from the spread.


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

It is broken, but. refrain from making it public, as, I will become the object of unwarranted and unconstructive criticism. I am controlling a robot with 21 forex instructions on a real, cent account at the same time, with a deposit of only 10 cents, with a lot of 0.01-0.09. Maximum deposit load 8.7%, maximum drawdown 1.7%, profitable trades 29%, losing trades 71%. Now comes out of sagging after 165 trades came to zero profit.


Where is it going?

The drawdown is -30%.

Files:
u25590.PNG  30 kb
 

50% drawdown, Yusuf, you're the same as any rookie, you're overdoing it.

I apologize for the direct insult.

If I come to Tajikistan, I will definitely have to meet you.
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