The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 55
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We need to break the back of forex now...
Cool!!! ))))
Cool!!! ))))
Yeah, unbelievably cool! Still hilarious to this day. Best post ever made on this forum.
Yeah, incredibly cool! Still hilarious. Best post ever made on this forum.
You can't do without humour ;) The back of the forex market should be broken only with a good mood and a cheerful spirit.
Observe
Yusuf no offence really... don't think I meant to offend.
Yusuf no offence really... don't think I meant to offend.
Cool! He'll probably break our backs.
the bomb!
there is a whole section on one forum called
- financial cartoons
I periodically visit it to see the latest
also very talented
There is an urgent need to break the back of forex...
mentally
;)
There is an urgent need to break the back of forex...
It is broken, but. I will refrain from making it public because, I will become the object of unwarranted and unconstructive criticism. PNB functions control the robot, at the same time, on 21 forex instructions on a real, cent account, with a deposit of only 10 cents with a lot of 0.01-0.05. Maximum deposit load 8.7%, maximum drawdown 1.7%, profitable trades 29%, losing-71%. Now coming out of the sag after 165 trades went to zero profit, wiping out the loss incurred on the mass installation of 21 positions from the spread.
It is broken, but. refrain from making it public, as, I will become the object of unwarranted and unconstructive criticism. I am controlling a robot with 21 forex instructions on a real, cent account at the same time, with a deposit of only 10 cents, with a lot of 0.01-0.09. Maximum deposit load 8.7%, maximum drawdown 1.7%, profitable trades 29%, losing trades 71%. Now comes out of sagging after 165 trades came to zero profit.
Where is it going?
The drawdown is -30%.
50% drawdown, Yusuf, you're the same as any rookie, you're overdoing it.
I apologize for the direct insult.If I come to Tajikistan, I will definitely have to meet you.