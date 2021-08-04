The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 35
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Gentlemen, stop fighting with the Creator, you cannot break the backbone of Forex with PNB, PNB is not a grail and cannot predict anything, especially in the financial market. Maybe someday in the future, people will try to predict the future in 50 years using quantum computing, with 10 000 superpositions, but anyway it will be just a variation of the possible 100, so you can understand how far it may go if you want to get an answer to your question! And what you are trying to predict here has nothing to do with real calculations at quantum level, mathematics alone won't do the trick. I just look at your attempts and am amazed at everything that is going on)))
Well, what else are they to do if the only real initiate into the mysteries of forex on this forum is you, but you don't want to tell us anything about it because....
Well, what else are they to do if the only real initiate into the mysteries of forex on this forum is you, but you don't want to tell us anything about it because....
PNB this, is at the same 50/50 level, otherwise it would have been structured differently.
Yusuf is just having fun here, which is what I am writing about here.If Yusuf admits it, I can prove it.
Marat Zeidaliyev:
Just looking at your attempts and wondering what's going on ))))
Ever use another nickname here? It starts with 'Kr'.
Well, what else can they do if the only true initiate into the mysteries of Forex on this forum is you, but you don't want to tell us anything about it because....
And you're probably the kind of guy who just watch from the sidelines.)
You are waiting for the moment when everything is ready ;-)
And you're probably the kind of guy who just watches from the sidelines, the sly one.)
Waiting for the moment when it's ready ;-)
Ready for what?
Have you been under any other nickname here? It starts with 'Kr'.
I don't need it.)