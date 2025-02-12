Forecast and levels for Dollar Index - page 16
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.15 15:32
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: United States Advance Retail Sales
2019-11-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From marketwatch article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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Dax Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.27 15:04
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2019-11-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From cnbc article :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (as a part of Laguerre scalping system)
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.06 08:22
What To Expect From The November Jobs Report (based on the article)
Dollar Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.11 21:14
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and EUR/USD: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-12-11 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.08 15:46
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/CNH: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-01-08 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.28 15:00
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-01-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
==========
From fxstreet article :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (as a part of Laguerre scalping system)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.05 16:01
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Brent Crude Oil: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-02-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.14 15:37
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and USD/CAD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-02-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From marketwatch article :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.26 18:42
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States New Residential Sales
2020-02-26 15:00 GMT | [USD - New Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - New Home Sales] = Annualized number of new single-family homes that were sold during the previous month.
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From forbes article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.04 11:19Fed Announces Emergency Rate Cut In Response To Coronavirus (based on the article)
Dollar Index daily chart by Metatrader 5
Dow Jones Index daily chart by Metatrader 5
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: