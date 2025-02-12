Forecast and levels for Dollar Index - page 12
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.19 07:22
Dollar Index - weekly ranging near bullish reversal; 95.14 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.26 21:07
Dollar Index Intra-Day Fundamentals: FOMC Member Bostic Speech and range price movement
2018-06-26 18:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks]
[USD - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks] = Speech at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, in Alabama.
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From forexlive article :
Meanwhile, while on the topic of auto tariffs, the major automotive trade group says that:
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by FOMC Member Bostic Speech news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Dollar Index: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.13 16:35
Dollar Index - daily bullish breakout; weekly bullish reversa; 95.25 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
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Is anyone analyse forecast DXY?
Erdenebayar Lamjav, 2018.07.17 11:53Is anyone analyse forecast DXY?
Dollar Index Technical Analysis 2018, July: Ranging Within Narrow Area Waiting For Direction
Weekly price is located to be inside Ichimoku cound in the ranging market condition within the narrow 95.25/93.17 support/resistance levels waiting for the bullish reversal to be continuing or to the bearish trend to be resumed.
W1 price is on ranging market condition:
[image]
If W1 price breaks 95.25 resistance level to above so the reversal to the primary bullish market condition will be continuing (the price will broke Ichimoku cloud/kumo to be in bullish area of the chart).
If W1 price breaks 93.17 support level to below so the primary bearish trend will be resumed.
If W1 price breaks 90.25 support level so the price will be fully reversed back to the bearish.
If not so the price will be inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY: ranging bullish
TREND: ranging within narrow s/r levels waiting for the direction of the trend to be started
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.01 09:24
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and GOLD: CB Consumer Confidence
2018-07-31 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY) M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/JPY M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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XAU/USD M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.24 16:33
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index (DXY), USD/JPY and USD/CNH: United States Durable Goods Orders
2018-08-24 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From thestandard article :
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Dollar Index (DXY) M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.28 08:53
Dollar Index - daily correction to the bearish reversal; 94.59/94.36 are the keys (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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It seems that USD is not going to fall!
Touraj Amrabadi, 2018.09.04 16:30
Against long odds US dollar reacted to its strong support and it has the potential to go even further. I think that the US dollar index can touch at least the 96.845 high.
Any comment is appreciated.
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Dollar Unchanged Ahead of Fed Meeting, New Zealand Dollar Jumps
777tradesresearch, 2018.09.26 06:37