Forecast and levels for Dollar Index - page 18
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.27 12:44
Dollar Index - bear matket rally to the bullish reversal; 100.60 is the key resistance (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.02 19:31
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-07-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.16 16:37
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-07-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
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From rttnews article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.30 15:51
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2020-07-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.12 16:32
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and AUD/USD: United States Core Consumer PriceIndex (Core CPI) m/m
2020-08-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.27 15:08Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Dollar Index: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2020-08-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.04 15:12
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-09-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.02 17:11
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-10-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.08 16:43
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Initial Jobless Claims
2020-10-08 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From pymnts article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.27 15:57
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USDJPY and Dollar Index (DXY): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-10-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From marketwatch article :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: