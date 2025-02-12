Forecast and levels for Dollar Index - page 18

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.27 12:44

Dollar Index - bear matket rally to the bullish reversal; 100.60 is the key resistance (based on the article)


  • "US Dollar may rise as initial jobless claims stabilize."
  • "Data may surprise higher: NFPs, PMIs and sentiment."
  • "FOMC minutes may sink S&P 500, boosting Greenback."
  • "The haven-linked US Dollar remains glued to the broader trend in investors’ risk appetite. Generally speaking, the USD has been weakening since equities bottomed in late March. Lately however, the slope of depreciation in the Greenback has been flattening. This is as the S&P 500 has struggled to find meaningful direction since the turn of June. Heading into the holiday-shortened week, investors will be anxiously awaiting May’s non-farm payrolls report. April’s data was a blowout, far surpassing even the most pessimistic economists’ expectations. More of the same could be ahead. Data out of the world’s largest economy has increasingly outperformed relative to expectations."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.02 19:31

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2020-07-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 2699K
  • forecast data is 3037K
  • actual data is 4800K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In June, employment in leisure and hospitality rose sharply. Notable job gains also occurred in retail trade, education and health services, other services, manufacturing, and professional and business services."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.16 16:37

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos

2020-07-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]

  • past data is 12.1%
  • forecast data is 5.0%
  • actual data is 7.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "Reflecting the reopening of businesses following the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing another substantial increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of June. The report said retail sales soared by 7.5 percent in June after skyrocketing by an upwardly revised 18.2 percent in May. The report showed a notable slowdown in the pace of growth by motor vehicles and parts dealers, although auto sales still jumped by 8.2 percent in June after spiking by 48.7 percent in May. Excluding sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers, retail sales shot up by 7.3 percent in May after soaring by 12.1 percent in May. Ex-auto sales were also expected to surge up by 5.0 percent."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.30 15:51

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexUSD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2020-07-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

  • past data is -5.0%
  • forecast data is -6.2%
  • actual data is -32.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 32.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP decreased 5.0 percent."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

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XAU/USD: range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.12 16:32

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and AUD/USD United States Core Consumer PriceIndex (Core CPI) m/m

2020-08-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.0 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Core Consumer PriceIndex news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer PriceIndex news even

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer PriceIndex news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.27 15:08

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDUSD/CNH and Dollar Index: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2020-08-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

  • past data is -32.9%
  • forecast data is -32.5%
  • actual data is -31.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 31.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP decreased 5.0 percent."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.04 15:12

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2020-09-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 1734K
  • forecast data is 1375K
  • actual data is 1371K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "In August, the unemployment rate declined by 1.8 percentage points to 8.4 percent, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 2.8 million to 13.6 million. Both measures have declined for 4 consecutive months but are higher than in February, by 4.9 percentage points and 7.8 million, respectively. (See table A-1. For more information about how the household survey and its measures were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, see the box note at the end of this news release.)"

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.02 17:11

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2020-10-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 1489K
  • forecast data is 900K
  • actual data is 661K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 661,000 in September, and the unemployment rate declined to 7.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflect the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In September, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in retail trade, in health care and social assistance, and in professional and business services. Employment in government declined over the month, mainly in state and local government education."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.08 16:43

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Initial Jobless Claims

2020-10-08 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]

  • past data is 849K
  • forecast data is 820K
  • actual data is 840K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

==========

From pymnts article :

  • "For the week ending Oct. 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 840,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 12,000 to 849,000, up from 837,000. The new number easily tops the pre-pandemic record high of 695,000 from 1982."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.27 15:57

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USDJPY and Dollar Index (DXY): Unites States Durable Goods Orders

2020-10-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 1.3%
  • actual data is 1.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

==========

From marketwatch article :

  • "Orders for durable goods such as autos and metal parts rose 1.9% in September for the fifth month in row and business investment strengthened again, signaling a steady expansion among American manufacturers that have led the way in the U.S. economic recovery"

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


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