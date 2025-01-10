Forecast and levels for USD/CNH - page 14
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China's trade surplus (USD-Denominated Trade Balance) in May rose to record high
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.07 10:16
China's trade surplus (USD-Denominated Trade Balance) in May rose to record high
Сhina's trade surplus in May rose to a record high as exports fell less than expected and imports fell along with commodity prices.
Exports decreased by 3.3% in dollar terms compared to a year earlier, while imports fell by 16.7%, resulting in a trade surplus of $ 62.93 billion. The record surplus comes as prices for goods purchased by China, such as crude oil, natural gas and soybeans, decline. Meanwhile, exports fell to a minimum, partly driven by sales of masks and other medical supplies, as countries around the world are struggling to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"The drop in imports is mainly due to a high base compared to last year and a drop in commodity prices," said Xing Zhaopen, an economist from the Australian and New Zealand banking group in Shanghai. "The volumes of most major imported goods have grown, showing that China's economy is gradually recovering."
source..
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.02 09:50
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-07-01 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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USD/CNH: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.14 11:21
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2020-07-14 03:53 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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From wfmz article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.30 15:51
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2020-07-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.31 12:51
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-07-31 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From ecns.cn article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.03 09:27
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-08-03 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.12 16:32
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and AUD/USD: United States Core Consumer PriceIndex (Core CPI) m/m
2020-08-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.27 15:08Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Dollar Index: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2020-08-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.31 16:05
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-08-31 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From independent.co.uk article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.10 15:01
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: United States Producer Price Index
2020-09-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After