China's trade surplus (USD-Denominated Trade Balance) in May rose to record high
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China's trade surplus (USD-Denominated Trade Balance) in May rose to record high
Сhina's trade surplus in May rose to a record high as exports fell less than expected and imports fell along with commodity prices.
Exports decreased by 3.3% in dollar terms compared to a year earlier, while imports fell by 16.7%, resulting in a trade surplus of $ 62.93 billion. The record surplus comes as prices for goods purchased by China, such as crude oil, natural gas and soybeans, decline. Meanwhile, exports fell to a minimum, partly driven by sales of masks and other medical supplies, as countries around the world are struggling to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"The drop in imports is mainly due to a high base compared to last year and a drop in commodity prices," said Xing Zhaopen, an economist from the Australian and New Zealand banking group in Shanghai. "The volumes of most major imported goods have grown, showing that China's economy is gradually recovering."
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