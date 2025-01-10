Forecast and levels for USD/CNH - page 11
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.19 12:15
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-09-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.04 15:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-10-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Daily Technical Analysis: watch for key resistance to be broken for the daily bullish continuation
The price is located near and above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition within the following support/resistance levels:
The Medium-Term Strategy: watch close price to break 7,1578 resistance level for possible buy trade. Alternateve - watch price to break 7,0347 support level for possible sell trade.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.14 09:04
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-10-14 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
==========
From business.financialpost article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.15 09:08
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-10-15 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Identified Trend Channels
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.18 09:53
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2019-10-18 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From cnbc article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.31 07:26
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-10-30 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
XAU/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.01 09:04
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2019-11-01 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.08 10:52
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-11-08 03:17 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
==========
From cnbc article :
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: