Forecast and levels for USD/CNH - page 4
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.14 08:07
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Industrial Output and range price movement
2017-08-14 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
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From marketnews article :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Industrial Output news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.15 16:14
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Advance Retail Sales
2017-08-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From marketwatch article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.20 10:40
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/CNH (based on the article)
USD/CNH - "The Chinese Yuan lost against the U.S. Dollar this week, following five consecutive gains. The USD/CNH remained the bearish trend (bullish for the Yuan) amid the Dollar weakness and was testing the top 50% line of a parallel. Next week, China’s economic calendar is light; the primary external risk will come from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. In terms of risks from home, policies from China’s central bank as well as the development of China’s relationship with its counterparts will be top drivers for Yuan pairs."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.29 17:54
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: Consumer Confidence Index
2017-08-29 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Confidence Index news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Consumer Confidence Index news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Consumer Confidence Index news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.03 10:34
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/CNY (based on the article)
USD/CNY - "The Chinese regulator has been guiding the Yuan higher: The PBOC strengthened the Yuan reference rate for five consecutive days this week; on Friday, the Yuan fix was set to be 6.5909, the strongest level since June 2016. A key thing to watch next is how the PBOC will use the “counter-cyclical factor” to guide the Yuan when it is on an upward trend. On May 26, the regulator introduced this factor and added it into the reference rate formula, in the effort to curb one-way bets on the Yuan."
Weekly price broke 100-SMA to below for the raning market condition. 100-SMA is above 200-SMA which is indicating the primary bullish condition for the price on the weekly chart, and if the price breaks 200-SMA 'bearish reversal' value to below at 6.4412 so the bearish reversal of the weekly price movement will be started.
Most likely scenario - weekly bearish reversal.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.21 09:11
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH: FOMC Fed Funds Rate
2017-09-20 19:00 GMT | [USD - FED Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - FED Interest Rate Decision] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by FOMC Fed Funds Rate news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.26 16:53
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence
2017-09-26 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.06 14:53
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/CNH: Non-Farm Payrolls
2017-10-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.12 16:28
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Producer Price Index
2017-10-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
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XAU/USD M15: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
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Chart #1 was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Chart #2 was made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: