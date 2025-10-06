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S&P 500 - bounced from 55-SMA/200-SMA reversal area to above for the bullish to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
This is NFP today -
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement
2018-05-07 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Dow Jones Industrial Average - daily bullish breakout; 25,316 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2018-05-08 04:15 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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From forexlive article :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD: daily bear market rally, weekly correction (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD: Daily Bear Market Rally (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Factory production and range price movement
2018-06-11 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Factory production news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Hang Seng Index (HSI) - G7, Central Banks and US Fed; daily correction to the bearish reversal (adapted from the article)
Daily price is on secondary correction within the primary bullish matket condition: the price is breaking support level at 29,964 to below for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:
EUR/USD - daily bearish to be continuing; 1.1616 is the key (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke 55-SMA/200-SMA rangingg reversal area for the primary bearish market condition: the price is testing the support level at 1.1616 to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator: