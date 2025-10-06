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EUR/USD - Daily Bearish Breakdown (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the breakdown with the bearish reversal: the price is testing the support level at 1.1822 to below for the daily bearish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
3 Trading Tips for RSI (based on the article)
What is RSI (Relative Strength Index)
RSI (Relative Strength Index) is counted among trading's most popular indicators. This is for good reason, because as a member of the oscillator family, RSI can help us determine the trend, time entries, and more.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder to measure the speed and change of price movements. RSI oscillates and is bound between zero and 100. There are many different uses for RSI and by far the most popular is trading overbought and oversold crossovers.
Think beyond the crossovers
When traders first learn about RSI and other oscillators, they tend to gravitate to overbought and oversold values. While these are intuitive points to enter in the market on retracements, this can be counterproductive in strong trending environments. RSI is considered a momentum oscillator, and this means extended trends can keep RSI overbought or oversold for long periods of time.
Watch the center line
All oscillators have a center line and more often than not, they become a forgotten backdrop compared to the indicator itself. RSI is no different, with a center line found in the middle of the range at a reading of 50.
Technical forex traders use the centerline to show shifts in the trend. If RSI is above 50, momentum is considered up and traders can look for opportunities to buy the market. A drop below 50 would indicate the development of a new bearish market trend.
Check your parameters
RSI like many other oscillators is defaulted to a 14 period setting. This means the indicator looks back 14 bars on whatever graph you may be viewing, to create its reading. Even though 14 is the defaulted setting that may not make it the best setting for your trading. Normally short-term traders use a smaller period, such as a nine period RSI, to replicate shorter term movements in the market.. Longer-term traders may opt for a higher period, such as a 25 period RSI, for another indicator line.
Long Term Crude Oil (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - bouncing near 200-SMA revesal levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Crude Oil - daily bullish breakout; 78.50 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing the resistance level at 78.50 to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing,
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-05-16 00:50 GMT | [JPY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Japan Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
S&P 500 - symmetric triangle pattern to be crossing for the weekly bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 22,948 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging to be above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on testing the resistance level at 22,948 to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing, oherwise - ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - weekly breakdown to the long-term bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
The Week Ahead: relatively quiet week (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.