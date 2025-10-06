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GBP/JPY - bearish ranging; 143.19 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
U.S. nonfarm payrolls likely to have rebounded in may, jobless rate to have stabilized at 3.9 pct
Minh Nguyen Nam, 2018.06.01 03:35https://m2m-vn.com/u-s-nonfarm-payrolls-likely-to-have-rebounded-in-may-jobless-rate-to-have-stabilized-at-3-9-pct/
USD/JPY - daily bullish ranging near the bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
S&P 500 - daily narrow ranging near bearish reversal area (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - testing last month low at 1.1510 for the weekly bearish reversal (based on the article)
Resistance by way of a few lows from last year will need to be cleared on the daily time-frame to garner top-side momentum; over 11760 should be enough to bolster buyers into pushing EUR/USD higher."
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2018-05-04 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish, intra-day ranging (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crude Oil - possible daily correction to the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the secondary ranging within the promary bullish market condition: the price is testing support level at 73.80 for the correction to the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-06-06 02:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish reversal; 7,055 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the primary bearish reversal: the price is testing 7,055 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.