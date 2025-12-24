Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports m/m reflects the percentage change in the value of goods, which were produced or collected in Singapore and exported during the reported month compared to the previous month. Oil products are not included in the calculation. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on the Singapore dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.