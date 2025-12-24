CalendarSections

SIPMM Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Singapore
SGD, Singapore dollar
Source:
Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management
Sector:
Business
Low 50.2 51.3
50.1
Last release: Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
50.3
50.2
Next release: Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
SIPMM Singapore PMI reflects the activity level in Singapore's manufacturing sector in the reported month. The indicator is based on a survey of representatives of more than 150 companies. Values above 50 indicate an economic growth, while values below 50 indicate a decline. Higher than expected readings can affect the Singapore dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "SIPMM Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
50.2
51.3
50.1
Oct 2025
50.1
49.6
50.1
Sep 2025
50.1
48.7
49.9
Aug 2025
49.9
49.9
Jul 2025
49.9
48.1
47.0
Jun 2025
47.0
49.8
49.7
May 2025
49.7
50.0
49.6
Apr 2025
49.6
50.6
50.6
Mar 2025
50.6
50.7
50.7
Feb 2025
50.7
50.9
50.9
Jan 2025
50.9
51.1
51.1
Dec 2024
51.1
51.0
51.0
Nov 2024
51.0
51.1
51.0
Oct 2024
51.0
50.9
51.0
Sep 2024
51.0
50.6
50.7
Aug 2024
50.7
50.4
50.4
Jul 2024
50.4
50.4
50.4
Jun 2024
50.4
50.5
50.6
May 2024
50.6
49.9
50.7
Apr 2024
50.7
49.8
50.7
Mar 2024
50.7
49.7
50.6
Feb 2024
50.6
49.5
50.5
Jan 2024
50.5
49.4
50.5
Dec 2023
50.5
50.1
50.2
Nov 2023
50.2
52.4
50.1
Oct 2023
50.1
45.8
47.6
Sep 2023
47.6
50.1
50.0
Aug 2023
50.0
49.7
49.7
Jul 2023
49.7
50.0
49.7
Jun 2023
49.7
49.5
49.5
May 2023
49.5
49.5
49.7
Apr 2023
49.7
49.7
49.9
Mar 2023
49.9
50.2
50.0
Feb 2023
50.0
49.8
49.8
Jan 2023
49.8
49.7
49.7
Dec 2022
49.7
50.0
49.8
Nov 2022
49.8
49.6
49.7
Oct 2022
49.7
50.0
49.9
Sep 2022
49.9
50.1
50.0
Aug 2022
50.0
49.9
50.1
Jul 2022
50.1
50.1
50.3
Jun 2022
50.3
50.4
50.4
May 2022
50.4
50.7
50.3
Apr 2022
50.3
50.2
50.1
Mar 2022
50.1
49.8
50.2
Feb 2022
50.2
50.6
50.6
Jan 2022
50.6
50.8
50.7
Dec 2021
50.7
50.5
50.6
Nov 2021
50.6
50.9
50.8
Oct 2021
50.8
50.6
50.8
