SIPMM Singapore PMI reflects the activity level in Singapore's manufacturing sector in the reported month. The indicator is based on a survey of representatives of more than 150 companies. Values above 50 indicate an economic growth, while values below 50 indicate a decline. Higher than expected readings can affect the Singapore dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "SIPMM Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.