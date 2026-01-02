CalendarSections

URA Singapore Property Price Index q/q

Country:
Singapore
SGD, Singapore dollar
Source:
Urban Development Authority
Sector:
Housing
Low 0.7% 1.0%
0.9%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.7%
0.7%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
URA Property Price Index q/q features the percentage change in the property price per square meter in Singapore in the reported quarter compared to the previous one. Data is provided on private property, offices and commercial property, warehouse and factory premises. The indicator growth is usually associated with an increase in demand for property, which indicates economy strengthening and thus this may affect the Singapore dollar quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "URA Singapore Property Price Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2025 prelim.
0.7%
1.0%
0.9%
3 Q 2025
0.9%
1.2%
1.2%
3 Q 2025 prelim.
1.2%
0.8%
1.0%
2 Q 2025
1.0%
0.5%
0.5%
2 Q 2025 prelim.
0.5%
0.9%
0.8%
1 Q 2025
0.8%
0.6%
0.6%
1 Q 2025 prelim.
0.6%
1.1%
2.3%
4 Q 2024
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
4 Q 2024 prelim.
2.3%
-1.4%
-0.7%
3 Q 2024
-0.7%
-1.1%
-1.1%
3 Q 2024 prelim.
-1.1%
1.3%
0.9%
2 Q 2024
0.9%
1.1%
1.1%
2 Q 2024 prelim.
1.1%
3.1%
1.4%
1 Q 2024
1.4%
1.5%
1.5%
1 Q 2024 prelim.
1.5%
1.5%
2.8%
4 Q 2023
2.8%
2.7%
2.7%
4 Q 2023 prelim.
2.7%
0.9%
0.8%
3 Q 2023
0.8%
0.5%
0.5%
3 Q 2023 prelim.
0.5%
1.5%
-0.2%
2 Q 2023
-0.2%
-0.4%
-0.4%
2 Q 2023 prelim.
-0.4%
2.3%
3.3%
1 Q 2023
3.3%
3.2%
3.2%
1 Q 2023 prelim.
3.2%
2.3%
0.4%
4 Q 2022
0.4%
0.2%
0.2%
4 Q 2022 prelim.
0.2%
2.9%
3.8%
3 Q 2022
3.8%
3.4%
3.4%
3 Q 2022 prelim.
3.4%
0.0%
3.5%
2 Q 2022
3.5%
3.2%
3.2%
2 Q 2022 prelim.
3.2%
1.6%
0.7%
1 Q 2022
0.7%
0.4%
0.4%
1 Q 2022 prelim.
0.4%
6.6%
5.0%
4 Q 2021
5.0%
5.0%
5.0%
4 Q 2021 prelim.
5.0%
0.7%
1.1%
3 Q 2021
1.1%
0.9%
0.9%
3 Q 2021 prelim.
0.9%
-0.2%
0.8%
2 Q 2021
0.8%
0.9%
0.9%
2 Q 2021 prelim.
0.9%
2.5%
3.3%
1 Q 2021
3.3%
2.9%
2.9%
1 Q 2021 prelim.
2.9%
1.7%
2.1%
4 Q 2020
2.1%
2.1%
2.1%
4 Q 2020 prelim.
2.1%
0.8%
0.8%
3 Q 2020
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
3 Q 2020 prelim.
0.8%
-0.4%
0.3%
2 Q 2020
0.3%
-1.1%
-1.1%
2 Q 2020 prelim.
-1.1%
2.4%
-1.0%
1 Q 2020
-1.0%
-1.2%
-1.2%
1 Q 2020 prelim.
-1.2%
0.4%
0.5%
4 Q 2019
0.5%
0.3%
0.3%
4 Q 2019 prelim.
0.3%
-0.3%
1.3%
3 Q 2019
1.3%
0.9%
0.9%
