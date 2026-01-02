URA Property Price Index q/q features the percentage change in the property price per square meter in Singapore in the reported quarter compared to the previous one. Data is provided on private property, offices and commercial property, warehouse and factory premises. The indicator growth is usually associated with an increase in demand for property, which indicates economy strengthening and thus this may affect the Singapore dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "URA Singapore Property Price Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.