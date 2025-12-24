Singapore Bank Loans reflect the total value of current loan funds held by Singapore citizens and companies in the reported month. Higher than expected readings can affect the Singapore dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Singapore Bank Loans" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.