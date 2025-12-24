The Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y reflects average percentage changes in prices for the fixed basket of consumer goods and services purchased by Singapore population during the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index is often seen as a measure of consumer price inflation. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the Singapore dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Singapore Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.