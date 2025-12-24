Singapore Foreign Exchange Reserves reflect the total amount of gold reserves held or controlled by Singapore central bank. Since the country has no natural resources or other tangible assets, financial reserves are strategically important. The indicator is published on a monthly basis. Higher than expected values may have a positive impact on the Singapore dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Singapore Foreign Exchange Reserves" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.