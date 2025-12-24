CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Singapore
SGD, Singapore dollar
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 55.4
57.4
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
55.4
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Markit Singapore PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in manufacturing and service sectors. Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth is an indication of favorable changes in market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Singapore dollar.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
55.4
57.4
Oct 2025
57.4
56.4
Sep 2025
56.4
51.2
Aug 2025
51.2
52.7
Jul 2025
52.7
51.0
Jun 2025
51.0
51.5
May 2025
51.5
52.8
Apr 2025
52.8
52.7
Mar 2025
52.7
51.0
Feb 2025
51.0
49.9
Jan 2025
49.9
51.5
Dec 2024
51.5
53.9
Nov 2024
53.9
55.5
Oct 2024
55.5
56.6
Sep 2024
56.6
57.6
Aug 2024
57.6
57.2
Jul 2024
57.2
55.2
Jun 2024
55.2
54.2
May 2024
54.2
52.6
Apr 2024
52.6
55.7
Mar 2024
55.7
56.8
Feb 2024
56.8
54.7
Jan 2024
54.7
55.7
Dec 2023
55.7
55.8
Nov 2023
55.8
53.7
Oct 2023
53.7
54.2
Sep 2023
54.2
53.6
Aug 2023
53.6
51.3
Jul 2023
51.3
54.1
Jun 2023
54.1
54.5
May 2023
54.5
55.3
Apr 2023
55.3
52.6
Mar 2023
52.6
49.6
Feb 2023
49.6
51.2
Jan 2023
51.2
49.1
Dec 2022
49.1
56.2
Nov 2022
56.2
57.7
Oct 2022
57.7
57.5
Sep 2022
57.5
56.0
Aug 2022
56.0
58.0
Jul 2022
58.0
57.5
Jun 2022
57.5
59.4
May 2022
59.4
56.7
Apr 2022
56.7
52.9
Mar 2022
52.9
52.5
Feb 2022
52.5
54.4
Jan 2022
54.4
55.1
Dec 2021
55.1
52.0
Nov 2021
52.0
52.3
Oct 2021
52.3
53.8
12
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code