Economic Calendar
S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
|Low
|55.4
|
57.4
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
55.4
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Markit Singapore PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in manufacturing and service sectors. Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities.
PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth is an indication of favorable changes in market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Singapore dollar.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.
