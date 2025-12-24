Trade Balance reflects the difference between exported and imported goods and services in Singapore for the reported month. A positive balance value indicates a trade surplus, while a negative one hints at a trade deficit. Higher than expected readings can affect the Singapore dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Singapore Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.