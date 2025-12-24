CalendarSections

DNB/NIMA Norway Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Norway
NOK, Norwegian Krone
Source:
DNB/NIMA
Sector:
Business
Low 53.0 47.0
47.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
51.6
53.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
SDNB/NIMA Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) is an indicator of business conditions in Norway calculated based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers from about 300 private sector companies.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large manufacturing companies across the country.

The index is calculated as a weighted average of five sub-indices measuring production, orders, inventory, terms of delivery and employment. Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. The final index is calculated by adding half the percentage of "unchanged" answers to the percentage of answers that evaluate the current level as "higher". Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering business activity in the entire Norwegian manufacturing sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. The growth of the DNB/NIMA Manufacturing PMI is an indicator of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Norwegian krone quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "DNB/NIMA Norway Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
53.0
47.0
47.7
Oct 2025
47.7
56.9
59.6
Sep 2025
59.6
45.5
48.7
Aug 2025
48.7
55.3
50.9
Jul 2025
50.9
47.4
49.3
Jun 2025
49.3
47.2
51.2
May 2025
51.2
50.4
46.2
Apr 2025
46.1
49.1
50.1
Mar 2025
51.0
50.9
51.9
Feb 2025
51.9
52.3
51.2
Jan 2025
51.2
56.1
50.4
Dec 2024
57.4
52.0
46.4
Nov 2024
46.4
53.0
52.4
Oct 2024
52.4
53.0
51.7
Sep 2024
51.8
50.7
52.0
Aug 2024
52.1
53.0
59.8
Jul 2024
56.9
50.9
48.1
Jun 2024
47.7
50.9
51.7
May 2024
52.3
50.5
52.6
Apr 2024
52.4
50.3
50.7
Mar 2024
50.8
49.9
50.9
Feb 2024
50.9
49.8
50.7
Jan 2024
50.7
49.4
51.6
Dec 2023
50.9
50.3
49.9
Nov 2023
49.9
50.6
47.9
Oct 2023
47.0
48.3
52.9
Sep 2023
52.9
47.1
43.7
Aug 2023
43.7
56.0
56.7
Jul 2023
56.7
47.3
48.0
Jun 2023
48.0
45.3
47.4
May 2023
47.4
49.3
51.2
Apr 2023
51.2
49.3
48.6
Mar 2023
48.3
48.5
47.3
Feb 2023
47.5
48.9
49.6
Jan 2023
50.0
50.6
50.0
Dec 2022
50.0
53.5
51.1
Nov 2022
51.2
50.3
52.9
Oct 2022
53.1
45.9
50.3
Sep 2022
50.0
52.9
51.9
Aug 2022
52.3
57.5
54.0
Jul 2022
54.6
57.5
56.4
Jun 2022
56.4
53.5
54.7
May 2022
54.9
58.3
60.6
Apr 2022
60.6
61.1
59.6
Mar 2022
59.6
59.0
56.3
Feb 2022
55.9
56.8
56.3
Jan 2022
56.5
57.3
57.5
Dec 2021
58.0
63.4
63.9
Nov 2021
63.7
58.9
58.8
Oct 2021
58.5
60.8
59.0
