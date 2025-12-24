CalendarSections

Norway Goods Trade Balance

Country:
Norway
NOK, Norwegian Krone
Source:
Statistics Norway (SSB)
Sector:
Trade
Low Kr​41.315 B Kr​47.050 B
Kr​56.090 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Kr​45.698 B
Kr​41.315 B
Next release: Actual, Forecast, Previous
Previous
Norway's Goods Trade Balance measures the difference between the country's exports and imports over a given period. Economists use the Trade Balance to evaluate the structure of trade flows between countries.

Foreign trade is recorded on the basis of the physical movement of goods across the border. The Norwegian economic territory consists of mainland Norway, Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Norwegian dependencies, territorial waters, including the airspace above them, etc. Foreign trade statistics are based largely on information obtained from customs declarations. However, the area of responsibility of the Norwegian customs authorities covers only the mainland and territorial waters. Other significant trade data is additionally collected from territories by using a survey.

A trade deficit is formed when more goods and services are imported than exported. When exports exceed imports, economists point to a trade surplus. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.

The impact of the Trade Balance on NOK quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. For example, in economy recession conditions, countries begin to export more in order to create jobs. Conversely, if the economy grows rapidly, developed countries prefer to develop imports in order to ensure price competition. This may influence Norwegian krone quotes accordingly.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Norway Goods Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
Kr​41.315 B
Kr​47.050 B
Kr​56.090 B
Oct 2025
Kr​56.452 B
Kr​45.229 B
Kr​35.033 B
Sep 2025
Kr​36.875 B
Kr​61.773 B
Kr​59.929 B
Aug 2025
Kr​60.066 B
Kr​60.695 B
Kr​54.625 B
Jul 2025
Kr​54.004 B
Kr​58.935 B
Kr​46.184 B
Jun 2025
Kr​47.415 B
Kr​51.782 B
Kr​46.090 B
May 2025
Kr​46.117 B
Kr​69.762 B
Kr​54.552 B
Apr 2025
Kr​55.873 B
Kr​81.786 B
Kr​59.359 B
Mar 2025
Kr​60.225 B
Kr​87.585 B
Kr​84.589 B
Feb 2025
Kr​84.662 B
Kr​65.399 B
Kr​94.113 B
Jan 2025
Kr​94.819 B
Kr​63.655 B
Kr​83.187 B
Dec 2024
Kr​83.187 B
Kr​62.968 B
Kr​74.064 B
Nov 2024
Kr​74.240 B
Kr​61.501 B
Kr​62.606 B
Oct 2024
Kr​63.710 B
Kr​58.450 B
Kr​41.732 B
Sep 2024
Kr​42.755 B
Kr​62.858 B
Kr​63.417 B
Aug 2024
Kr​65.972 B
Kr​60.177 B
Kr​58.652 B
Jul 2024
Kr​59.316 B
Kr​61.848 B
Kr​60.934 B
Jun 2024
Kr​61.739 B
Kr​61.880 B
Kr​58.350 B
May 2024
Kr​58.653 B
Kr​58.811 B
Kr​65.772 B
Apr 2024
Kr​65.295 B
Kr​55.506 B
Kr​63.298 B
Mar 2024
Kr​63.962 B
Kr​60.999 B
Kr​51.709 B
Feb 2024
Kr​51.796 B
Kr​77.931 B
Kr​65.264 B
Jan 2024
Kr​72.930 B
Kr​84.729 B
Kr​77.273 B
Dec 2023
Kr​77.273 B
Kr​43.730 B
Kr​79.290 B
Nov 2023
Kr​80.110 B
Kr​30.419 B
Kr​85.756 B
Oct 2023
Kr​86.885 B
Kr​20.274 B
Kr​44.043 B
Sep 2023
Kr​45.579 B
Kr​21.634 B
Kr​61.492 B
Aug 2023
Kr​61.369 B
Kr​13.855 B
Kr​61.605 B
Jul 2023
Kr​61.319 B
Kr​14.104 B
Kr​44.107 B
Jun 2023
Kr​44.156 B
Kr​29.892 B
Kr​40.916 B
May 2023
Kr​41.068 B
Kr​52.991 B
Kr​74.665 B
Apr 2023
Kr​76.078 B
Kr​65.188 B
Kr​70.359 B
Mar 2023
Kr​71.094 B
Kr​90.070 B
Kr​77.860 B
Feb 2023
Kr​79.288 B
Kr​116.643 B
Kr​99.882 B
Jan 2023
Kr​102.797 B
Kr​126.632 B
Kr​148.775 B
Dec 2022
Kr​148.775 B
Kr​153.254 B
Kr​99.997 B
Nov 2022
Kr​101.115 B
Kr​56.834 B
Kr​81.312 B
Oct 2022
Kr​82.005 B
Kr​158.854 B
Kr​122.180 B
Sep 2022
Kr​122.448 B
Kr​228.383 B
Kr​197.858 B
Aug 2022
Kr​197.697 B
Kr​122.381 B
Kr​153.304 B
Jul 2022
Kr​153.199 B
Kr​80.741 B
Kr​87.709 B
Jun 2022
Kr​87.458 B
Kr​92.392 B
Kr​86.340 B
May 2022
Kr​86.617 B
Kr​114.230 B
Kr​92.835 B
Apr 2022
Kr​92.566 B
Kr​151.492 B
Kr​137.436 B
Mar 2022
Kr​138.371 B
Kr​79.427 B
Kr​84.233 B
Feb 2022
Kr​84.182 B
Kr​101.286 B
Kr​91.786 B
Jan 2022
Kr​91.817 B
Kr​117.826 B
Kr​105.954 B
Dec 2021
Kr​105.954 B
Kr​82.086 B
Kr​77.566 B
Nov 2021
Kr​78.675 B
Kr​96.308 B
Kr​83.564 B
Oct 2021
Kr​84.466 B
Kr​47.439 B
Kr​52.554 B
1234
